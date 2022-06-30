ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Opolo cabernet sauvignon awarded at international competition

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
Paso Robles cabernet earns 98 points, double gold, best in class at Sunset Magazine International Wine Competition

Opolo Vineyards announced today that the winery’s 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon earned top honors in its class at the 7th annual Sunset Magazine International Wine Competition held in Sonoma County.

More than 35 judges composed of a prestigious mix of winemakers, journalists, and wine trade professionals awarded the Opolo 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon with 98 points and a Double Gold medal for the “Best of Class” distinction in the category of “Cabernet Sauvignon $20 to $40.” Judges described the wine as having “deep, complex and integrated tannins.”

While well known as a producer of zinfandels, including the flagship “Mountain Zinfandel,” Opolo has also made an intensifying commitment to cabernet sauvignon and other Bordeaux varieties in recent years.

“Cabernet sauvignon has long been a part of our portfolio, and it is now coming on strong for us as recognition for Paso cabs continues to grow,” said co-owner David Nichols.

“We have some new vineyards coming on line that will continue to take our Cabernet program to the next level,” added co-owner Rick Quinn.

The winning wine

Opolo’s 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon is a blend of fruit from select vineyards located in three distinct AVAs of Paso Robles, enabling winemakers James Schreiner and Chris Rougeot to create a wine of “natural depth and complexity.”

The blend includes fruit from Opolo’s Quinn West estate vineyard in the Willow Creek District, a coveted calcareous-rich terroir in the westside coastal mountains. A selection also comes from a site in the El Pomar District, which benefits from cooling marine breezes that flow inland through the Templeton Gap. Finally, a small contribution of fruit from Opolo’s estate vineyard in the warmer Estrella District layers in a touch of ripe, fruity dimension.

Opolo Vineyards is a family-owned winery established in 1999 by Quinn and his partner Dave Nichols. Opolo’s wines come from the winery’s nearly 400 acres of vines on both the west and east sides of the Paso Robles AVA. These sites occupy a range of growing conditions, enabling Opolo to produce a wide variety of wines with dimension and complexity.

“We invite everyone to join us for an afternoon to experience the 2019 Cabernet and other wines paired with our many food offerings,” Quinn said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

