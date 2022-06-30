ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Smith County offices closed for Independence Day

ktbb.com
 4 days ago

SMITH COUNTY — All non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed for business on...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktbb.com

TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

TYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a shoulder up crew on FM 2089. A second crew will be on FM 1253 just before FM 1805 performing bridge work. Flaggers will be controlling traffic at both locations. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be overlaying on FM 449 east and westbound, from FM 2751 to the Harrison County line. Expect delays. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Click here for a full rundown of roadwork around the district.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Athens City Council increases salaries for police

ATHENS — In an effort to recruit more police officers, the Athens City Council recently approved an increase in salaries for the police department — including a substantial hike for new officers. According to our news partner KETK, the city says the department currently has nine openings as it has reportedly been short-staffed for years due to a statewide lack of recruits. Officials also said this hasn’t been caused by a lack of effort, because they have resorted to many measures to recruit — but the shortage has persisted nonetheless. The new pay scale would increase a beginning officer’s starting salary from $46,654 per year to $59,528, with smaller increases depending on rank for officers currently with the department to help retain them.
ATHENS, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report June 27-July 3, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of June 27-July 3, 2022, included:. Lynn Taylor, 34 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on June 29, 2022, on a Wood County Warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence with Previous Convictions.
WINNSBORO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
County
Smith County, TX
Smith County, TX
Government
KSST Radio

2 Men Transferred To Hopkins County Jail On Felony Probation Warrants Thursday

Two men were transferred to Hopkins County jail on felony probation warrants Thursday, June 30, 2022, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Steve Huffman was alerted Lucas Wayne Williams was being held in Tarrant County jail on two Hopkins County warrants. Huffman traveled to Fort Worth and took custody of the 30-year-old Sulphur Springs man at 8:50 a.m. June 30, 2022, then transported him to Hopkins County jail.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day
ktbb.com

Longview celebrates July 4

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview’s annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration will be held this evening at the Longview Convention Complex. According to the city website, activities include a free concert and “the biggest fireworks show in East Texas!” The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. This year, country musician Drake White and East Texan Hayden McBride will perform on the live music stage. You’re asked to bring a chair for the performance. The fireworks and parking are also free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from vendors during the event. Click here to learn more.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview ISD says arrests made in suspected mistreatment of Everhart Elementary students

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The superintendent of Longview ISD has released a statement regarding arrests made within the district. The district’s community relations officer, Matthew Prosser, said that Longview ISD is aware that arrests have been made “as a result of the district’s October 2021 report to law enforcement of suspected mistreatment of students in a life skills classroom at J.L. Everhart Elementary.”
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
messenger-news.com

Fireworks on the Highway

EAST TEXAS – A high-speed chase that originated in Cherokee County on Tuesday evening, June 28 ended just outside of Crockett when the vehicle driven by suspects in a robbery was spiked by stop sticks. According to information from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Leon Zion Washington, 22 of...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

DPS: 1 dead after early Monday wreck in Lindale area

LINDALE, Texas — One person is dead after an early Monday morning crash in the Lindale area. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark confirmed one person was killed following a crash on County Road 4191. Other details about the collision are not available at this time. Dark...
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

East Texans celebrate Independence Day at Lake Palestine festival

LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans celebrated Independence Day on Saturday at the second Festival at Bella Vista on Lake Palestine. “Yea it feels really good out here the waters great and crisp not too cold not too hot life is good,” says Keith Wilson. He came out to celebrate the Independence Day festival with his family.
PALESTINE, TX
KSST Radio

Cooper Woman Arrested At Walmart On Felony Theft Charge

A Cooper woman was arrested at Walmart at 11:04 a.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, for theft of merchandise valued at less than $2,500 with two prior convictions, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro responded to a theft at the store. Upon arrival asset protection staff said...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

2022 Independence Day fireworks, events in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Burn bans have put a damper on many Independence Day fireworks celebrations but there are still some activities scheduled in East Texas. Canton - 4th of July Celebration Monday, July 4, Downtown Square/enter at First Monday Parking off 859 (West Gate Parking), 5 p.m. - fireworks at dark.
EAST TEXAS, PA
ktbb.com

Tyler police issue July 4 advisory

TYLER — With the 4th of July at hand, Tyler police are issuing an advisory to keep the holiday enjoyable — and safe. They’re eyeballing the Lindsey Park fireworks show and associated traffic control, celebratory gunfire within the city limits, and discharging of fireworks within the city limits. The gates will open at 2 p.m. for Monday’s 4th of July celebration and fireworks show at Lindsey Park. The fireworks show will start around 9:15 p.m. Parking for the event will be on the north side of Spur 364 by the soccer fields. You’re asked to be aware that Spur 364 will be closed to all traffic at 8:4 5 p.m. between Loop 323 and Greenbriar Rd. After the fireworks show all eastbound traffic on Spur 364 will have to turn right onto Loop 323.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Security Company Disputes Smith County Sherriff’s Claims In Trail Ride Shooting

We continue to monitor the fallout from this past weekend's events at a trail ride in Winona, TX where 5 people were shot and taken to local hospitals. The Smith County Sheriff's Office has been releasing details about the incident but we received a phone call from a member of the security team who was present the night of the incident and he is disputing some of the claims being made by Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy