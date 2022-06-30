ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Commission makes recommendation for new voting machines in Louisiana

By Shannon Heckt
wgno.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana lawmakers and election officials are making their final recommendation of what they want election voting machines to look like. The Voting Systems Commission has been investigating the needs and wants of the public for months as the state works to replace decades old DRE voting...

wgno.com

Comments / 1

Related
WDSU

Louisiana is sinking, but there's hope with new land growth

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Louisiana is sinking. "So this far we’ve lost 2,400 square miles," said Captain Ryan Lambert, owner of Cajun Fishing Adventures. "We’ve lost an area bigger than Delaware. In Hurricane Ida, we lost 106 square miles of land in one day. It’s just a cancer that keeps eating and eating at Louisiana."
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cazan Lake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This may be one of the better places in the state to watch and photograph nesting birds. Located in central Louisiana, Cazan (cah-zan) Lake is a private farm and nature preserve with easy access to popular wading birds. Once the early morning sun pierces the...
CENTRAL, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Chemical possibly found in drinking water, LDH says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) informed the public of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) health recommendations for the drinking water in Louisiana. It is believed that some drinking water may contain polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS chemicals have been known to be used...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
postsouth.com

Louisiana GOP out $4,400 after vendor cancels payments because of Dinesh D'Souza's 'misinformation'

Louisiana's Republican Party is out $4,400 after a vendor canceled ticket payments for one of the GOP events at its annual convention in Lafayette last weekend. The party hosted a two-day Victory 2022 gathering at the CajunDome on Friday and Saturday that included local and national Republican figures, including former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Ardoin
Person
Mike Lindell
KSLA

New Louisiana law might help teacher shortage

Pews filled with loved ones listened to speeches from those close to Caldwell. SPD says he's the suspect in a shooting that happened at a gas station on Jewella Avenue. Police say this was not their first run-in with Kelly. GETTING ANSWERS: Why is there litter near the Christian Service...
LOUISIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Louisiana Mayor, 66, Dies After Disclosing Cancer Diagnosis

MINDEN, La. (AP) — A north Louisiana mayor has died after battling cancer. The city of Minden announced Tuesday that Mayor Terry Gardner had died at age 66 of complications from cancer. KTBS-TV reports that Gardner had been hospitalized over the weekend, a month after he announced that he...
MINDEN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Early Voting#Election Fraud#Election State#Dre#Qr#Dominion
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Being Found in Possession of a Firearm During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On July 1, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Xzavier Dyson, 23, of Abbeville, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge R. Summerhays to 42 months (3 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, on firearms charges.
ABBEVILLE, LA
WJTV 12

Advocates condemn killing of Mississippi transgender woman

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — LGBTQ advocates say the recent fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Black transgender woman along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast reflects a disturbing pattern of violence against an already marginalized group. According to the Human Rights Campaign, Shawmaynè Giselle Marie’s death on June 21 is at least the 18th violent killing of a transgender or gender-nonconforming […]
GULFPORT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
brproud.com

Louisiana Culture: How pralines became a local specialty

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of Louisiana’s most popular desserts is the praline. Made with pecans and cream or milk, the candy’s rich and full-bodied flavors are near decadent. One taste of a well-made praline explains why the treat has been tempting Louisianians and tourists since the 1800s.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Public Urged to Take Protective Measures After Mosquito Surveillance by Louisiana Department of Health Finds High Numbers of West Nile Infections

Public Urged to Take Protective Measures After Mosquito Surveillance by Louisiana Department of Health Finds High Numbers of West Nile Infections. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported on June 30, 2022, that they had received reports of West Nile virus present in more than 175 mosquito pools this year, a figure they said was significantly higher than last year at this time, when 13 pools tested positive.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy