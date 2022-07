For the first time this season, the Newport Gulls (13-8) finish a perfect week. While it began with a rainout Monday, the Gulls took care of business the rest of the way with a 4-0 record, leaping Martha’s Vineyard to take the top spot in the Coastal Division. Newport’s starting pitchers did not allow a single earned run across the four games. During the five game Gulls winning streak, Newport has maintained a 1.71 team ERA, including a 0.35 ERA from its starters.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 17 HOURS AGO