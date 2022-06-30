Design Plan Approved for Currie Park Transformation into World-Class Waterfront Park, Visitor Destination

Design Plan Approved for Historic Transformation of Currie Park into World-Class Waterfront Park, Visitor Destination

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (June 30, 2022) – Following several years of community input, grant writing, and design, the City of West Palm Beach has approved a design plan for Currie Park, 2400 North Flagler Drive, that sets the stage for the 13.6 acre park’s long-awaited and historic transformation into a world-class waterfront park and visitor destination.

Phase II of the Currie Park project will continue with renovations to the public park, along the Intracoastal Waterway, to achieve the following goals:

Activate the park, based upon community-generated programming to attract a wide variety of users.

Connect – Create a strong connection between Currie Park and the businesses in Northwood Village, nearby neighborhoods, and the region through the Sun Trail.

Celebrate Ecology – Celebrate and maximize a visitor's experience of the Lake Worth Lagoon in a variety of experiences.

Engage – Encourage ongoing community engagement through a calendar of events including education, performance, and recreation.

Create Resiliency – Integrate sustainable systems and design for a resilient park.

Manage + Finance – Utilize public and private management to fund, program and maintain the park.

Following more than 26 virtual meetings and 207 interviews with stakeholders and focus group participants, the input of West Palm Beach residents was incorporated into the final design, which was unanimously approved by the City Commission on June 27, 2022. The park’s future elements will include the following:

Improved Park Amenities including a redesigned playground area and a splash pad; redesigned and improved tennis courts; construction of pickleball courts; fitness equipment, health trails and great lawn.

Resiliency Hub – Development of a 7,270 sq. ft. enclosed resiliency hub that will function as a community center with an event/classroom space available for rent by the public. During crisis events, the space can serve as a resiliency hub for recovery. Construction will be funded through a Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO) grant.

Café – Development of a 5850 sq. ft. enclosed single-story café.

Waterfront Access- Refurbished docks, maintained access to boat ramps, and kayak rentals.

Working with the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency and the City of West Palm Beach Department of Parks and Recreation, consultant Chen Moore and Associates designed the renovated park.

Reconstruction is expected to commence in winter of 2022 with completion anticipated in spring of 2024.

The project cost is projected at between $29.4 - $38.7 million. Funding sources include the following origins and amounts:

West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency$3,247,100

Parks & Recreation Bond$8,000,000

FDEO Grant$16,740,000

Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant$1,000,000

Florida Department of Environmental Protection Resilient Grant $1,875,000

“The new, improved design for Currie Park will enhance the experience, enjoyment and well-being of all park visitors,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “The City of West Palm Beach is pleased to advance the renovation of Currie Park, which will ensure the park’s evolution as an iconic, inclusive public space and world class amenity for all.”

“The CRA is thrilled to move forward on the long-awaited redevelopment of Currie Park with the support of the City Commission and the West Palm Beach community,” said West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency Executive Director Christopher Roog. “Currie Park is a wonderful asset to our city, and its progress will be of great benefit to all.”

“Reimagining Currie Park is exciting for the City’s parks system, because Currie Park will truly offer something for everyone,” said City of West Palm Beach Parks & Recreation Director Leah Rockwell. “It is essential that in an urban environment, public spaces such as Currie Park afford residents the opportunity to experience coastal beauty, play, and connect with one another for the health, well-being and resilience of our city.”

Former West Palm Beach Mayor George Graham Currie deeded Currie Park, formerly known as Bethesda Park, to the City of West Palm Beach in 1920.