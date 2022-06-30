ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Animals are gifts

People's Defender
People's Defender
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCZ2j_0gQnJoTP00

“Now the Lord God had formed out of the ground all the wild animals and all the birds in the sky. He brought them to the man to see what he would name them; and whatever the man called each living creature, that was its name.” Genesis 2:19Being outdoors is a pleasure any time of the year, but during summer months one can observe a wide variety of animals of land, sky, and sea displaying endearing characteristics. The Bible tells us God gives us good gifts. Animals can be one such gift.

Watching birds soar through the air excites our sense of adventure, while seeing deer loping through fields fills us with calm. Those that have seen dolphins or whales might feel exhilaration or awe at these creatures. Scuttling crabs along the beach fill us with humor and delight (or fright if it’s children spectating).

Domesticated pets can be even more of a treasure. Their loyalty, predictability, and physical adoration demonstrate how completely and lovingly God has designed His world. Pets are there for us. They are company, encouragement, and a reason for purpose. No matter the activity or time of rest, a pet’s proximity can cheer us. A loving lick on the cheek or hand from our furry friends warms the heart. And, when our schedules get out of whack, their need for love and attention can help ground us in routine.

How often do we take God’s gifts for granted? Do we thank Him for the vast array of animals and the feelings they elicit in us? Do we thank Him for the wonderful companions He places in our home? Let us not forget the simple joys God has afforded us, and let us be thankful for His good gifts.

“But ask the animals, and they will teach you, or the birds in the sky, and they will tell you; or speak to the earth, and it will teach you, or let the fish in the sea inform you. Which of all these does not know that the hand of the LORD has done this? In his hand is the life of every creature and the breath of all mankind.” Job 12:7-10

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Furry Friends Need Extra Special Care During Fourth of July

Fireworks are bursting all around the Denver metro area as crowds gear up for 4th of July celebrations, including the return of Independence Eve this year. Jess Cytron, Director of Shelter Behavior & Veterinary Services at Denver Dumb Friends League, says it's inevitable: Your pet's behavior will look different this holiday weekend."No matter how confident (owners') dogs are, and cats too, really any animal, big loud noises like fireworks can be really, really hard for animals to endure," said Cytron.So, Cytron encourages, let your dog or cat find a spot indoors that feels secure. Don't take your furry friends along for...
DENVER, CO
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
People's Defender

People's Defender

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy