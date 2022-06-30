Animals are gifts

“Now the Lord God had formed out of the ground all the wild animals and all the birds in the sky. He brought them to the man to see what he would name them; and whatever the man called each living creature, that was its name.” Genesis 2:19Being outdoors is a pleasure any time of the year, but during summer months one can observe a wide variety of animals of land, sky, and sea displaying endearing characteristics. The Bible tells us God gives us good gifts. Animals can be one such gift.

Watching birds soar through the air excites our sense of adventure, while seeing deer loping through fields fills us with calm. Those that have seen dolphins or whales might feel exhilaration or awe at these creatures. Scuttling crabs along the beach fill us with humor and delight (or fright if it’s children spectating).

Domesticated pets can be even more of a treasure. Their loyalty, predictability, and physical adoration demonstrate how completely and lovingly God has designed His world. Pets are there for us. They are company, encouragement, and a reason for purpose. No matter the activity or time of rest, a pet’s proximity can cheer us. A loving lick on the cheek or hand from our furry friends warms the heart. And, when our schedules get out of whack, their need for love and attention can help ground us in routine.

How often do we take God’s gifts for granted? Do we thank Him for the vast array of animals and the feelings they elicit in us? Do we thank Him for the wonderful companions He places in our home? Let us not forget the simple joys God has afforded us, and let us be thankful for His good gifts.

“But ask the animals, and they will teach you, or the birds in the sky, and they will tell you; or speak to the earth, and it will teach you, or let the fish in the sea inform you. Which of all these does not know that the hand of the LORD has done this? In his hand is the life of every creature and the breath of all mankind.” Job 12:7-10