We are pleased to announce that Natchez just won the Top Law Enforcement Award at the Mississippi Municipal League Annual Conference!!!. Out of 299 municipalities, Natchez was honored for the outstanding work of our newly created VIPER Unit, Violent Immediate Police Emergency Response, in getting illegal weapons off the street and reducing crime rates – well over 150 illegal guns seized in just six months! To our knowledge, this is the first time Natchez has ever received this award.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO