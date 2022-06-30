ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

These new Florida health care laws are set to hit the books Friday

usf.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 150 laws that Florida legislators passed this year are set to hit the books Friday. The new laws range from a record $109.9 billion budget to naming a state dessert. In all, lawmakers sent 280 bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Of that total, 149 had July 1 effective dates. Seventy-five...

health.wusf.usf.edu

Comments / 9

westorlandonews.com

Bipartisan Criminal Justice Reforms Go Into Effect in Florida

REFORM Alliance, the nonprofit organization founded by award-winning recording artist Meek Mill, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, entrepreneur and business mogul Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, and other leaders across business, philanthropy, and entertainment, celebrated that new reforms to the Sunshine State’s criminal justice system went into effect July 1st.
The Jewish Press

Florida Teachers’ Training Calls Separation of Church and State a ‘Misconception’

Some teachers and critics are complaining that a new civics training for Florida public school teachers includes Christian dogma, and the statement that it is a “misconception” that “the Founders desired strict separation of church and state,” the Washington Post reported Saturday (In trainings, Florida tells teachers that religion belongs in public life).
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Is One of the Least Patriotic States According to an Annual Survey – It Came 47th Out of 50 for Patriotism!

United States of America FlagPhoto by Stephanie Klepacki on Unsplash. As Floridians celebrate America's Independence Day on July 4th it may come as a surprise to some that a recent survey carried out by WalletHub found that Florida was the 47th least patriotic state out of the 50. Only Rhode Island, New York and Arkansas scored lower.
News4Jax.com

South Florida synagogue files lawsuit against overturning of Roe v. Wade, say it violates beliefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are several lawsuits being filed around the country trying to restore abortion rights after Roe V. Wade was overturned last month. One includes a lawsuit filed June 10 by a synagogue out of South Florida said the Supreme Court decision violates Jewish beliefs. Florida’s 15-week ban on abortions was supposed to go into effect Friday but is facing an injunction from a Leon County judge, and other lawsuits. The lawsuit isn’t looking for an exception for religion; it is looking to throw the law out completely.
CBS Miami

Florida tops 74,000 COVID-19 cases last week

TALLAHASSEE - Florida has topped 71,000 new COVID-19 cases in each of the past five weeks, a report released Friday by the state Department of Health shows. It has exceeded 73,000 reported cases in each of the past four weeks — including totaling 74,481 cases during the week that started June 24 and ended Thursday. The state has seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases during the past two months as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. For example, the Department of Health reported 26,533 cases during the week that started April 22. But the total has exceeded 60,000 cases every week since the week that started May 13. It had 71,704 cases during the week that started May 27; 74,389 cases during the week that started June 3; 74,299 cases during the week that started June 10; and 73,780 cases during the week that started June 17, according to the report. Also, the Department of Health data showed that, as of Thursday, a reported 75,891 Florida residents had died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020.
cltampa.com

Charlie Crist vows to veto all future bills if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, lawmakers outlaw abortion

Charlie Crist is ready to bring state government to a standstill as Governor if lawmakers outlaw all abortions in Florida. The former Republican Governor turned Democratic Congressman, who is the front-runner for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, vowed to veto all bills passed by the Legislature if Republicans ban abortion and he denies Gov. Ron DeSantis re-election in November.
classiccountry1045.com

Florida Announces Five Sales Tax Holidays Beginning July 1, 2022

Tallahassee, Fla. – Consumers can purchase qualifying items exempt from tax during five sales tax holidays and exemption periods that begin on Friday, July 1, 2022. The exemptions apply to both in-store and online purchases. “With rising inflation affecting the cost of everything from daily necessities to big-ticket items,...
850wftl.com

145 new laws go into effect in Florida July 1st, many will save you money

(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 269 bills this year, vetoed 11 and now 145 of the new laws are set to go into effect tomorrow, July 1st. That includes measures on abortion, gender identity instruction in public schools, grandparent visitation and Florida citrus. Plus, the $109.9 billion budget that contains a state gas tax exemption that takes place in October and several other sales tax holidays. The tax breaks will save Floridians a record $1.24 billion through the next fiscal year.
residentnews.net

DeSantis floatilla draws excitement

Over 1,300 boats rally on the river for the Governor. Despite forecasts calling for lightning, Lance Foreman and his girlfriend Laura Dunn readied their vessel at the COJ St. Johns Marina boat ramp on the Southbank. The pair are residents of the Strand nearby and were on hand with their...
850wftl.com

New Florida school law challenged by Ben & Jerry’s

TALLAHASSEE- Vermont based ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s asked a federal judge to issue a temporary injunction against Florida’s new ‘Individual Freedom’ Act, or what supporters call the ‘Stop WOKE’ Act. The judge declined to block the law before it went into effect...
WMAZ

These new laws take effect in Georgia on July 1

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed several bills from the 2021-2022 legislative session that will affect Georgia residents beginning Friday, July 1. CRITICAL RACE THEORY: House Bill 1084 bans the teaching of certain racial concepts that Republicans say are divisive. Opponents say the measure would frighten teachers away from an honest classroom discussion of race in history and the present.
usf.edu

Listeria outbreak tied to Sarasota ice creamery

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a listeria outbreak that has made almost two dozen people sick in 10 states is tied to a Sarasota ice creamery. A notice from the CDC posted on its website Saturday said consumers who have ice cream from Big Olaf Creamery should throw away any of those products, as well as clean any areas, containers, and serving utensils that may have touched those products.
SARASOTA, FL

