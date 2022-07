MANSFIELD -- If the name Hershel W. "Woody" Williams sounds familiar to north central Ohio residents, it should -- for multiple reasons. Williams died on Wednesday, June 29 at the age of 98. Nationally, he was the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. Congressional leaders announced Sunday that he will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. That ceremony will take place when Congress resumes session and after consulting with the family.

