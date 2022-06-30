ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Lake County reports first probable case of Monkeypox

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPYAw_0gQn88Sk00

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Lake County reported its first probable case of Monkeypox.

The health department says the risk to people in the area is still low.

The first test came back positive on Monday and the CDC is now confirming that test.

Lake county is working with the patient and their doctors to do contact tracing. Currently, this is the only probable case within Lake County.

The infection typically begins with flu-like symptoms, with some people getting a rash that looks like pimples or blisters.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

West Nile Virus found in Chicago area for first time this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mosquitos infected with the West Nile Virus have been found in the Chicago area. According to the North Shore Abatement District, a batch of mosquitos collected from a trap in Skokie on June 29 tested positive for the virus. It is the first time West Nile has been detected in the Chicago area this year. The odds of getting infected with West Nile remain low, but officials say the risk is minimized by using insect repellant, wearing loose fitting clothing and clearing any standing water. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Robert Crimo III is person of interest in Highland Park July 4th mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, the "person of interest" in the deadly Highland Park July 4th mass shooting is now in police custody.He was spotted in North Chicago, police attempted traffic stop, he fled, then they stopped him in Lake Forest, and was taken into custody without incident.The holiday mass shooting left six dead and dozens injured. Police said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. during the July 4th parade. Authorities said the gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop using a high-powered rifle.Authorities didn't say what specific information led them to identify Crimo...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Man killed in Highland Park mass shooting was visiting family from Mexico

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – One of those killed in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park was visiting his family in the area.The family of Nicolas Toledo told CBS 2's Tim McNicholas he was one of those shot and killed during Monday's mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park. Toledo was from Mexico and was visiting his family for about the past month.Kimberly Rangel, Toledo's granddaughter, said her grandfather was in his late 70s, loved to go fishing, paint, and go on walks with his family in the park.She said her mother had called her through tears to tell her Toledo had been shot and killed."We are all feeling pretty numb," Rangel said. "We're all pretty broken inside."The family said Toledo had also met and was beginning to form a bond with his great-granddaughter.Other family members of Toledo were also injured during the shooting, but they are expected to survive.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
County
Lake County, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Lake County, IL
Health
Lake County, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

Doctors describe 'surreal' experience treating Highland Park mass shooting victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Physicians at Highland Park Hospital described their efforts to treat more than two dozen victims of Monday's mass shooting at a July 4th parade.NorthShore University Health System officials said 26 total victims with injuries were taken to Highland Park Hospital via ambulance or other vehicles."It is a little surreal to have to take care of an event such as this, but all of us have gone through extensive training," said Dr. Brigham Temple, the medial director of emergency preparedness at NorthShore University Health System. "We go through a number of different programs, training. We practice...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Several July 4 events canceled in wake of Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- In the wake of the mass shooting during the July 4th parade in north suburban Highland Park that left six people dead and 24 wounded, local officials announced the cancelation of multiple community events on Monday.Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering announced the remainder of the village's Fourth Fest has been canceled. The Highland Park Park District also is closing all of its facilities on Tuesday.Multiple surrounding communities said their events on Monday were canceled due to the shooting out of an abundance of caution or out of respect for those affected.Buffalo Grove canceled all of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

City leaders outline safety plans for 4th of July weekend; asking parents to participate

CHICAGO (CBS) – Nice weather this holiday weekend means Chicago's lakefront will be packed.City leaders on Friday outlined their plans to keep everyone safe – calling on parents to help keep kids out of trouble."Parents, guardians, caring adults in our children's lives, have a plan for them this weekend. Know where they are and who they are with," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Police say you can expect to see more officers on foot and bike patrols throughout the city this weekend. And the office of emergency management will be closely monitoring all weekend events in real-time.One spot police are focusing on is Saturday night's fireworks at Navy Pier.Police will be setting up a command post there with the fire department and the FBI -- monitoring security checkpoints and watching more than 600 cameras.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County increasing minimum wages on Friday; how much will workers get?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Check your check." That's the catchy message from labor advocates as the minimum wage officially rises Friday in Chicago and Cook County.For some people, they'll make more than $15 dollars an hour. Others make lower.Morning Insider Lauren Victory reports on how confusing this can all be and who to turn to for help."It's a hot mess to be honest with you," said Laura Garza from Arise Chicago, talking about the different rates for minimum wage in Chicago, the suburbs and the State.For Cook County and Chicago, the minimum wage goes up, effective Friday, July 1. Pay depends...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeypox#Cbs Rrb
CBS Chicago

New Indiana law aims to address state's nursing shortage

HAMMOND, INDIANA (CBS) - A new law kicked in Indiana aims at increasing the number of nurses in the state to address what health care workers call a critical shortage.The goal is to help nursing programs accept more students and eventually increase the workforce. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas went to Franciscan Health in Hammond to see how it will work.Ina Hodges of Franciscan Health said thanks to the new law , said she hopes the new law will encourage more students to enroll in the state's nursing schools."We're pretty excited about it because it's gonna open the pipeline for us,"...
HAMMOND, IN
CBS Chicago

Fireworks thrown at police in the Loop; second attack against CPD vehicles

CHICAGO (CBS) – Fireworks were thrown at Chicago police vehicles in the Loop early Monday morning. The attack happened on Columbus and Wacker.Our crew at the scene saw cars across all lanes downtown and a heavy police presence as fireworks exploded in the street. It's unclear what led to the fireworks being set off, or if any arrests were made. This is the second incident targeting police vehicles in the city. On Sunday, a rowdy crowd attacked squad cars in Portage Park at the Six Corners intersection. Video showed the crowd kicking and jumping on top of squad cars. One officer suffered minor injuries. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry Now, Storms Later

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finishing the long holiday weekend with wet weather including a thunderstorm threat. There's a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the late day but a bulk of the activity arrives after dark. Partly cloudy, hot, and humid in the lower 90s.  The chance for rain and storms continues into the night with lows in the 70s. Once the rain clears tomorrow morning, it'll get hot and humid with heat index values in the middle 90s. More waves of rain expected through week's end. TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, HOT AND HUMID. CHANCE OF A FEW LATE AFTERNOON STORMS High: 90TONIGHT: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS Low: 74TOMORROW: BREEZY AND HUMID. SCATTERED STORMS LATE High: 91
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Chicago

Chosen Few picnic returns to Jackson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Fourth of July weekend tradition returned to Chicago's South Side Saturday. About 45,000 people were expected in Jackson Park for the Chosen Few picnic. The annual house music festival features top deejays from Chicago and around the world. Fans came ready to dance after the pandemic forced the festival to go virtual the past two years. This was the picnic's thirtieth year. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Witnesses describe horrific Highland Park 4th of July Parade mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Witnesses described an "unbelievable" mass shooting at Highland Park 4th of July Parade where six people are confirmed dead and two dozen injured.Illinois State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest) represents the area and was at the event. She said it's one that she attends every year with her family. Morrison said she was with her family, ready to ride in the parade in a convertible, when the shooting happened. "My children, my grown children and my grandchildren and my husband and other relatives were all with me and other volunteers. We were just entering the ramp if he was...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Unfounded suspicious activity reports target Arabs, Muslims in routine activities, report shows

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- Imagine this: a 16-year-old student in Orland Park walks into his guidance counselor's office. He has anxiety about the war in Syria, where his grandparents live. Rather than address the teen's anxiety, the counselor and school resource officer report him to law enforcement, claiming his family members were political Islamists. He's not the only one. A woman taking photos on the street. A man texting on his phone. Contract workers surveying a cell tower. These are seemingly everyday activities – snapshots of life across Chicagoland. And many people are being reported to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA bus drivers report new police presence on some routes as crime plagues public transit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might see a Chicago police officer on board the next time you ride a CTA bus.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports it's part of the city's response to a rise in violence that we have been closely following involving the CTA. For the first time after an unprecedented spike in CTA crime, bus operators are reporting police officers have been stationed on buses on some routes.It comes a week after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on the #53/Pulaski line. In that case, there have been no arrests.Keith Hill, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 241, the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer found dead in apparent suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was found dead Saturday morning due to an apparent suicide, the Chicago Police Department said in a release. The department released the following statement: This morning, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) experienced the heartbreaking loss of one of our police officers to an apparent suicide. The officer's family is forever changed, and we ask that you please hold the officer's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, as they begin to process this tragedy. Please also take a moment to pray for the officers of CPD, who are mourning this loss.  Being a police officer...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

"Return Citizens Independence Day" rally demands rights for former inmates

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Fourth of July holiday weekend is a time when many celebrate freedom, but on Sunday some politicians and activists were pushing for more freedom for people who have gone to jail or prison."We know that people with criminal records tend to live a life as the second-class citizens, and we need to make sure that when people serve their time that they are able to reintegrate in society with their full rights," said Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford, speaking at a rally outside of Cook County Jail.Ford went on to say that our prison system has failed the community, and that we're wasting tax payer dollars if people leave jail worse than when they went in. A report from the Illinois Sentencing Policy Advisory Council found that 17% of those imprisoned re-offend within a year of release. That number jumps to 43% after three years.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hyde Park 4th of July event takes place after hiatus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the return of a South Side celebration for the first time in three years.It's the 4th on 53rd Parade all morning. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports from Hyde Park where float hit the streets late Monday morning.  The event dates back to 1992. That was the year Hyde Park saw its very first 4th on 53rd. The grand marshal of the parade is Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.Joining Preckwinkle is Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Dave White with the 4th on 53rd planning committee said it is more than just a parade."We are so happy to have our community out. We like to say community is the big part of unity, and I think that's a great theme for a Fourth of July festival," White said.The parade will go around Hyde Park for about another mile then end up at Nichols Park. That's where people will enjoy a petting zoo, bouncy houses and live music.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Person hit, killed by Amtrak train in Glenview

GLENVIEW,  Ill. (CBS) -- A person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Glenview Friday evening. Amtrak reported that Hiawatha Service Train 340 was headed from Milwaukee to Chicago around 6:50 p.m., when it hit someone on the track near the Glen of North Glenview train station, 2301 Lehigh Ave. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Glenview police said. None of the 178 passengers and crewmembers on the train was reported to be injured, Amtrak said. Glenview and Amtrak police are investigating.
GLENVIEW, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
90K+
Followers
26K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy