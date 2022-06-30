Lake County reports first probable case of Monkeypox

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Lake County reported its first probable case of Monkeypox.

The health department says the risk to people in the area is still low.

The first test came back positive on Monday and the CDC is now confirming that test.

Lake county is working with the patient and their doctors to do contact tracing. Currently, this is the only probable case within Lake County.

The infection typically begins with flu-like symptoms, with some people getting a rash that looks like pimples or blisters.