Kliff Kingsbury gives update on DeAndre Hopkins injury timeline

Norm Hall | Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has two separate forces slowing his return to the field. He first suffered an MCL injury during Week 14 of last season that led to season ending surgery. During his recovery, he was then suspended for six games for a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. It’s now up to head coach Kliff Kingsbury to determine the best option to get his star wideout back.

Kingsbury said the staff is going to be smart in how they let Hopkins ramp up his preparation. Rather than have him go all out in training camp, they’ll have him on a slower pace.

“We’re trying to come up with a great plan that rolls right up to Week 7 of the season and make sure we’re smart about it,” said Kingsbury. “The main thing I don’t want (Hopkins) to do is ramp up, make a bunch of plays in training camp, do this, practice really hard and then six weeks he’s not doing anything.”

Kingsbury is referencing a snap count and practice schedule that would better prepare Hopkins for his Week 7 return. While he’ll join the rest of his teammates in training camp, he won’t be on their same timetable.

Hopkins, one of the NFL’s most dynamic players, just finished his second season with the Cardinals. He has totaled 157 receptions for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns in 26 games in Glendale. While his circumstances are out of their control, Kingsbury said this plan ensures that Hopkins will return to his best form when he gets back on the field.

“We have a good plan. He looks great. He’s excited,” said Kingsbury. “I know he’s frustrated he can’t play the first six but like I’ve said before, I think we’ll get the best version of them those last 11 and [it’ll] be fun to watch.”

Hopkins will need to be healthy in order for Arizona to reach their high expectations. Pressure has mounted once again for Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray after being blown out by the Rams in the Wild Card Game. Getting one of the league’s best receivers back midseason will be an immediate boost. Ensuring he’s as healthy as he can be by then will be in their best interest.