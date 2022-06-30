NBPA Top100 Camp: Flory Bidunga dominates

2024 power forward Flory Bidunga with the Adidas 3SSB Indiana Elite (photo cred- Jamie Shaw)

Lake Buena Vista, Fla. – The On3 national basketball team is at the Disney Wide Worlds of Sports for the 2022 NBPA Top100 camp. This camp features one hundred of the top prospects from the 2023 to 2025 classes that are competing in front of NBA Scouts and every high-major head coach.

Day one featured two sessions of games with a number of standout performances.

Flory Bidunga dominates

The performance of Flory Bidunga Wednesday left a number of college coaches scrambling to find information one the fastest rising 2024 prospect in the country. The 6-foot-10 powerfully athletic Budinga played through the chest of 2023 7-footer Aaron Bradshaw in his first game of the day. He won the battle in the paint, on the boards, ran the floor and met Bradshaw at the rim with an impressive swat. Bidunga won his matchups in both of his Wednesday games, and is doing so without a go to move on the offensive end. As impressive as his performance was, his best basketball is way out in front of him. Bidunga has the look of a 5-star prospect in the 2024 cycle. He mentioned Indiana, Ohio State and Kentucky as three schools of interest in a post game interview.

G.G. Jackson leaves zero doubt he is No. 1 in 2023

The On3 No. 1 ranked prospect in the 2023 cycle G.G. Jackson proved he could do it all for his team. He brought the ball up the floor, facilitating, and knocked down threes, while also scoring in the paint and playing through contact. He also proved to be a good teammate, giving praise and making teammates better through his play. Jackson played in front of North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and assistant Sean May.

A.J. Johnson backs up 5-star ranking

On3 5-star point guard A.J. Johnson backed up his lofty ranking Wednesday. The near 6-foot-5 guard played smooth and under control in a setting in which players can let to get their own too much. Johnson’s ability to explosively get to the paint and finish in traffic stood out, as did his ability to score from all three levels. Johnson played in front of USC head coach Andy Enfield, Texas head coach Chris Beard, Kentucky head coach John Calipari and a number of others. Johnson has official visits set to LSU September 10 and Texas September 17. USC will also receive and official visit. Louisville is a fourth school expected to receive an official.

Quick hitters:

Power forward Ashton Hardaway continues to prove he is one of the purest shooters in the 2023 cycle. His ability to stretch the floor as a 6-foot-7 power forward has earned recent offers from Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, SMU and Oral Roberts. Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton Jr. was front and center for his games.

Small forward Cody Williams continues to impress with his ability to get low and create leveraged attack angles at 6-foot-7. Williams beat defenders off the bounce a number of times Wednesday, and displayed the ability to finish inside 12 feet against extended arms. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd was among those watching Williams closely.

Shooting guard Stephon Castle continues to impress with his all-around play. The 6-foot-5.5 UConn commitment gets to where he wants to on the floor with feel, craft and change of speed. His strength, height, length and ability to finish over extended arms stands out. he has the ability to liv e at the free throw line. Castle wins without being an explosive athlete. The UConn staff was front and center to watch their big time verbal.

Arkansas commitment Layden Blocker flashed his explosive athletic ability. He thrives in transition and straight line opportunities. He also knocked down a corner three, which if he does consistently takes him to another level.

On3 Consensus 4-star Chris Johnson is one of the best open court guards in the 2023 cycle. He not only sees the floor, but makes the correct read and changes ball speeds on his perfectly timed passes when needed. When he knocks down perimeter shots, he looks like a future NBA draft pick.

On3 5-star Omaha Biliew plays so hard on both ends of the floor. He played on the same team with fellow 5-star Xavier Booker, and displayed a more physical game. Biliew would make a physical play defensively, grab the rebound and beat Booker down the floor for a scoring opportunity. The toughness, and motor were impressive to see in this setting. He continues to improve his mid-range game as well.

Alabama commit Sam Walters had another good day shooting the ball. His ability to space the floor as a pick and pop four with sneaky athleticism is a perfect fit for Alabama head coach Nate Oats. Oats watched Walters Wednesday, of course.