ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Wolverine TV podcast: Breaking down new commit Youssef Khayat, Michigan basketball's finalized roster

By Clayton Sayfie about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VVcha_0gQn2hii00
Michigan Wolverines basketball center Hunter Dickinson made 21 three-pointers in 2022. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TheWolverine.com‘s Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome break down new 2022 commit Youssef Khayat out of Lebanon, Michigan Wolverines basketball’s finalized roster and more.

How will Khayat figure into the rotation? What skills does he bring to the table? Where does that leave Michigan’s other wings? These are all among the questions we discuss.

Michigan football mailbag: Reason for optimism, cause for concern, splitting RB carries, more

Michigan fans weigh in, share frustrations over NIL and state of college sports

Michigan football, the 3-2-1: N.I.L, recruiting slow start and more

More details on TheWolverine.com Podcast

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for live podcasts, In The Trenches with Chris Balas and Doug Skene, Michigan football and recruiting content and more.

All of our shows on The Wolverine are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Podbean. Be sure to subscribe and leave us a five-star review!

More on Youssef Khayat

TheWolverine.com caught up with global basketball scout Kuzey Kılıç, who was one of the first to discover and write about new Michigan Wolverines basketball 2022 commit Youssef Khayat back in 2020 when working for ID Prospects. Kılıç broke down Khayat’s game, discussed the Franz Wagner comparison, his ceiling as a player, gave an outlook for what his role at Michigan might look like and more.

Find a snippet from Kılıç’s comments below or read the entire article here.

“I think his best skills on offense for a higher level — which, I think Michigan is a higher level than the Limoges team — are playing off the ball and getting all of his points as a cutter and shooting the ball off the catch,” Kılıç explained. “I think he has some good natural skills as a wing. As an initiator, he can use some favorable matchups to his advantage.

“He can play pick and roll, he can play post up, but to be honest with you, I don’t think he has enough vertical movement and is a very good wing player with the ball in his hands yet. So his best skills on offense will be cutting off the ball — because he has a very good feel for the game, he knows how to get good position, he uses body fakes — and shooting the ball off the catch. Also, going for offensive rebounds. He’s undersized, he’s around 6-7, but he really has good timing, understanding of the game, he knows how to get position for offensive rebounds. He will be good on offense.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten expansion: Top 5 ideal candidates for the next move

The world of college football was thrown into a frenzy on Thursday with the “alliance” seemingly breaking by USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. That move won’t come until 2024, which is before Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t shaking things to its core. Ironically, James Franklin was in contention for the USC job up until the end so in reality, it appears he can’t escape the Big Ten. Why would you want to though? The traditions and imagery that college football gives us each fall is centralized in the Big Ten....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Top 5 USC, UCLA vs. Big Ten matchups we can't wait to see

With news breaking on Thursday that USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten in 2024, the college football landscape has once again shifted dramatically. The two West coast powers will provide some instant pop to future schedules in the Big Ten. Moreover, there’s already plenty of history between the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lebanon, TN
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Lebanon, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Lebanon, TN
Sports
On3.com

Top-100 recruit Tackett Curtis names top 3 schools

Many (La.) four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis has trimmed his list down to three schools: Ohio State, USC and Wisconsin. Curtis took official visits to all three schools during the month of June. He is the No. 98 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Skene
Person
Franz Wagner
On3.com

Why David Shaw says working for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was 'like a really good rollercoaster'

Stanford head football coach David Shaw joined Pro Football Focus (PFF) for a Twitter Space session recently, and the topic of working for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh came up. Shaw was on Harbaugh’s staffs at San Diego (2006) and Stanford (2007-10), before taking over the Cardinal program upon Harbaugh’s departure to San Francisco in 2011.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Basketball#Michigan Football#Breaking Down#Wolverine Tv#N I L#Offen
On3.com

On3 4-star OL Ryqueze McElderry decommits from Georgia

Anniston (Ala.) offensive lineman committed Ryqueze McElderry has been committed to Georgia for seven months. But that has changed. McElderry decommitted from the school Saturday. “First and Foremost I want to thank Coach Smart, Coach Searels , Coach Gordon, Coach Danzey and the whole Georgia staff for recruiting me and...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

It's decision day for four-star QB Dante Reno

Decision day has arrived for one of South Carolina’s top 2024 football targets. Windsor (Ct.) The Loomis Chaffee four-star quarterback Dante Reno will announce his college choice today at 7 p.m. on the CBS Sports HQ streaming platform. Reno, who is being recruited by offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Ohio State AD Gene Smith takes veiled shot at Michigan: Here's what he failed to mention

The Big Ten Conference is set to officially add West-Coast powers USC and UCLA in 2024. University of Michigan interim president Mary Sue Coleman and athletic director Warde Manuel released a joint statement Friday morning to give the new foes a "warm welcome." About 200 miles south, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith called a press conference, at which he made some interesting comments. Here, we analyze what he failed to mention (the facts)
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
247Sports

Daily Delivery: It sounds as if the Arizona schools may be preparing to make a move

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz shared some scoop at GoPowercat on Friday and now shares it in today's Daily Delivery. Sources are telling GoPowercat that the Big 12 is receiving interest from Pac-12 schools that are searching for a new home if their conference falls apart following Thursday's announced departure of USC and UCLA, who are joining the Big Ten in 2024. Arizona and Arizona State have long been rumored to be potential Big 12 members and now both schools may become the next Pac-12 members to make a very big decision about their future conference.
ARIZONA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
55K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy