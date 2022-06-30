Wolverine TV podcast: Breaking down new commit Youssef Khayat, Michigan basketball's finalized roster

Michigan Wolverines basketball center Hunter Dickinson made 21 three-pointers in 2022. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TheWolverine.com‘s Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome break down new 2022 commit Youssef Khayat out of Lebanon, Michigan Wolverines basketball’s finalized roster and more.

How will Khayat figure into the rotation? What skills does he bring to the table? Where does that leave Michigan’s other wings? These are all among the questions we discuss.

• Michigan football mailbag: Reason for optimism, cause for concern, splitting RB carries, more

• Michigan fans weigh in, share frustrations over NIL and state of college sports

• Michigan football, the 3-2-1: N.I.L, recruiting slow start and more

More details on TheWolverine.com Podcast

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for live podcasts, In The Trenches with Chris Balas and Doug Skene, Michigan football and recruiting content and more.

All of our shows on The Wolverine are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Podbean. Be sure to subscribe and leave us a five-star review!

More on Youssef Khayat

TheWolverine.com caught up with global basketball scout Kuzey Kılıç, who was one of the first to discover and write about new Michigan Wolverines basketball 2022 commit Youssef Khayat back in 2020 when working for ID Prospects. Kılıç broke down Khayat’s game, discussed the Franz Wagner comparison, his ceiling as a player, gave an outlook for what his role at Michigan might look like and more.

Find a snippet from Kılıç’s comments below or read the entire article here.

“I think his best skills on offense for a higher level — which, I think Michigan is a higher level than the Limoges team — are playing off the ball and getting all of his points as a cutter and shooting the ball off the catch,” Kılıç explained. “I think he has some good natural skills as a wing. As an initiator, he can use some favorable matchups to his advantage.

“He can play pick and roll, he can play post up, but to be honest with you, I don’t think he has enough vertical movement and is a very good wing player with the ball in his hands yet. So his best skills on offense will be cutting off the ball — because he has a very good feel for the game, he knows how to get good position, he uses body fakes — and shooting the ball off the catch. Also, going for offensive rebounds. He’s undersized, he’s around 6-7, but he really has good timing, understanding of the game, he knows how to get position for offensive rebounds. He will be good on offense.”