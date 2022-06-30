ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Four-star puts Penn State in top-six; Marcus Stokes Elite 11 Day 2 recap: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel about 6 hours
 4 days ago
(Photo: Jeffrey Lee/AuburnLive)

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for June 30 include a Lift for Life preview plus an update on Marcus Stokes from Elite 11.

It’s time to dive into the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics on Thursday.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a Lift for Life preview.

The 19th annual weight lifting event that raises money for the rare disease community via Uplifting Athletes is today. It starts at 5 p.m. at the Lasch practice fields. However, doors open at 4:30 p.m. It is free to attend. But, donations of $10 for adults and $5 for kids are suggested to support the Nittany Lions’ fundraising efforts.

As for parking, Penn State said: “Fans are asked to park in Jordan East (formerly Lot 44). Fans will be required to pay for parking via the ParkMobile app.”

Learn more at the Penn State ParkMobile site here.

In addition to the at-the-door donation, players are also accepting them based on how well they perform in the bench press. The competition portion of the event will be offense versus defense. You can find information on how to donate here.

Next up is a top-six for four-star Florida safety Ja’Keem Jackson. According to On3’s Chad Simmons, the schools that made the cut include Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Kentucky, Penn State, and Tennessee.

Jackson has officially visited the Lions, Vols, and Tigers. He will decide on July 28.

Finally, Penn State quarterback commit Marcus Stokes took a step back on Day 2 at the Elite 11. After making On3’s top 11 passers on Tuesday, he was not in that group on Wednesday.

“Penn State commit Marcus Stokes on target on 14-20 passes,” On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power writes.

Started a little shaky with his timing and accuracy but rebounded in the second half.

The event concludes today with Pro Day style drills.

Headlines of the day

Penn State’s recruiting is on fire: How did two Alabama stars join the Nittany Lions?: Bodani, York Daily Record

King Mack commitment preview: Will the safety pick Penn State today?: Pickel, BWI

Where Penn State football stands at offensive tackle heading into the 2022 season: Sauber, CDT

Updated Penn State Mock Class for 2023: Carr, BWI

Marcus Stokes’ ‘Natural Arm Talent’ Stands Out at Elite 11: Wogenrich, SI

Watch Penn State OL commits compete at Lion Strong Big Man Challenge: Snyder, BWI

LOOK: Sean Clifford hams it up with Will Levis at Manning Passing Academy: Yahoo Sports

Nick Singleton’s early impressions, next steps at Penn State: Inside the Den: Bauer, BWI

College Football 2.0: Leadership void must be filled to address sport’s uncertain, unregulated future: CBS Sports

PSU still emphasizing “collective” in NIL efforts: Carr, BWI

Former Penn State WR finds new college football home: Linder, PennLive

Quote of the day

“With Nick, it is just trying to get him to slow down. We always have a message that we want to be ‘slow to, fast through.’ Right now, he’s fast to and fast through.

“So, get him understanding the pace of play, for him, it’s going to just help him overall on the big picture of the game.”

PSU running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider to BWI about freshman back Nick Singleton.

