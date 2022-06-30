Murray Bartlett Steals The Scene in This Exclusive ‘Physical’ First Look

Physical is learning life lessons the hard way. In “Do You Want to Watch”, Shelia (Rose Byrne) questions whether she even wants a deal with a video tape distributor, a goal she desperately wanted during the back half of last season. And Decider has your exclusive look at this upcoming episode, which includes a pointed conversation with The White Lotus star Murray Bartlett.

In the clip, Shelia tries to act coy over lunch with Vinnie (Bartlett) and Greta (Dierdre Friel). But it isn’t long before she gets to the point with this rival aerobics instructor she’s been not-so-subtlety stalking. “I was just curious how you made that transition from tape to television,” Shelia pries. “You know, I’m having a hard time getting my people to really listen to my suggestions.”

“Easy,” Vinnie fires back. “I don’t have people.”

He then proceeds to tell her that he used to work in a dance studio until he met his partner, Marika. Thanks to her unrelenting support, he took control of his brand and his business. “And nobody tells me what to do or say,” Vinnie gloats.

But Shelia can never help herself. “Except Marika?” she asks.

Savage as always, Shelia. Regardless of the jab, the conversation with Bartlett’s eccentric Vinnie feels like it has the makings of a pivotal point for this series. Thanks to Physical‘s very first episode, we know that Shelia will one day go on to run her own fitness empire. And if Season 2 has taught us anything it’s that slinging cassettes at mall kiosks doesn’t turn anyone into an overnight sensation. Shelia needs to start thinking bigger. And, to Vinnie’s point, she needs someone on her team who’s willing to go to bat for her no matter what. It’s no coincidence that Greta is sitting right there. The pieces of this aerobics dream team feel like they’re coming together.

While Shelia and Greta are plotting out their futures, “Don’t You Want to Watch” picks up with Tyler (Lou Taylor Pucci) and Bunny (Della Saba) in the middle of another scheme. Meanwhile, John (Paul Sparks) confides in someone who was close to his father. It all unfolds this Friday, July 1 on Apple TV+ with new episodes premiering weekly.