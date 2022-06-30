ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd star Andreas Pereira reveals he wants to quit for permanent Flamengo transfer – after scoring wonder-goal

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED star Andreas Pereira scored a wondergoal for loan club Flamengo last night before declaring "I would like to stay".

The midfielder has spent the last year at the Brazilian club after finding himself a forgotten man at Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425pAy_0gQn08B400
Andreas Pereira thumps home an effort from 25 yards Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NiwZK_0gQn08B400
The Brazilian removed his shirt as he celebrated Credit: AFP

Pereira, 26, hasn't played for United since the 2019-20 season but still has a year remaining on his contract.

Fulham are keen to bring him in for £11million, although are yet to receive a decision from the Brazilian.

After scoring a sensational Copa Libertadores round of 16 goal last night, Pereira declared that he wants to stay at Flamengo... but that it's not in his hands.

He said: "I'm not the one who decides - it's up to Man United.

"I would like to stay at Flamengo, but it's not in my hands. I'll see what's best for me and the club.

"I love Flamengo. We will soon speak and decide. My relationship between me and Flamengo has always been very good. This year was incredible for me.

"If it doesn't work out, I'll always leave with my head held high. I love the club, I love Flamengo, I'm Flamengo. I will come back in the future."

Pereira has made 53 appearances for Flamengo since joining last October, scoring eight times.

His most recent effort came from all of 25 yards as he thumped home the winner in a 1-0 Libertadores round of 16 first leg win at Deportes Tolima.

Pereira removed his shirt as he wheeled away in ecstatic celebration.

On his star midfielder's future, Flamengo boss Junior said earlier this month: "It's just an opinion. I hope he stays. Players of this level, players with this potential, are few in Brazil.

"I have no doubt that this boy can still grow a lot, he can evolve a lot.

"How will it happen? I don't know, but it would be really nice if we could hold onto this kid because he has a lot of qualities.

"He is a player that draws attention in any way. He has growth potential, players of that level are scarce at the moment within this country."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XIGyR_0gQn08B400
Pereira, 26, has loved his time at Flamengo Credit: Rex

