Premier League

'You never know': Sporting Lisbon chief Hugo Viana REFUSES to rule out a dream return for Cristiano Ronaldo with the Man United star's contract expiring next year, as he admits: 'Whatever he decides, let's see'

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Sporting Lisbon chief Hugo Viana has refused to dismiss the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo making a sensational return to the club.

The Manchester United star broke through at the Portuguese side, making 31 appearances, before earning a move to Old Trafford in 2003.

And director of football Viana, formerly of Newcastle, told Sky Sports 'you never know' if the 37-year-old veteran could move back to his home country - and admitted it's up to 'whatever he (Ronaldo) decides'.

Sporting Lisbon chief Hugo Viana has refused to rule out a dream return for Cristiano Ronaldo
The Manchester United star began at Sporting before earning a move to Old Trafford in 2003

The 39-year-old said: 'Not now, I don't think that will be possible.

'But we never know. He can decide where he can go. But you never know the future.

'I don't want to talk a lot about that because when we speak about Cristiano it is quite different.

And the Portuguese club's director of football Viana (pictured), a former Newcastle player, admitted the decision was up to the 37-year-old star, saying: 'Whatever he decides, let's see'

'I think he has one more year on his contract, so whatever he decides, let's see.'

Legendary forward Ronaldo is reportedly ready to quit the club this summer - with one year left on his deal at Old Trafford - due to their lack of progress in the transfer market under new manager Erik ten Hag.

But ten Hag has spoken about his desire to keep the 189-cap international and the club are close to signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia - meaning Ronaldo's return to Sporting may have to wait.

