ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Germany's biggest newspaper BILD take a reporter OFF their coverage of Bayern Munich after discovering she is in a relationship with manager Julian Nagelsmann, after he separated from his wife after 15 years together

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRn1I_0gQmz03300

A sports reporter covering Bayern Munich for German publication BILD, has been taken off their coverage of the club after discovering she is in a relationship with manager Julian Nagelsmann.

As reported by the German publication themselves, they have released Lena Wurzenberger from reporting on the club 'with immediate effect'.

It comes after they reported earlier this month, that Nagelsmann had split up with his wife Verena, after 15 years together.

Another German outlet, Sport1, reported that a photo circulated in WhatsApp groups that showed Nagelsmann and his new partner together on vacation - on a yacht off Ibiza.

She has been forced to give up her job to avoid any conflict of interest between her private and professional life.

Not much is known about Wurzenberger, who hasn't posted on her Twitter account since 2018 and has her other social media profiles on private.

It's said Nagelsmann will be keen to keep their relationship private, as she is well known among Bayern players from her 'countless interviews' with them.

Nagelsmann, who turns 35 next month, has two children with Verena, a son and a daughter, and they have been married since 2018.

It's said that his relationship with Wurzenberger 'is serious' and that Bayern Munich were also informed about the duo pairing up.

More to follow...

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for crunch talks over his Manchester United future with Erik ten Hag to speak with the wantaway superstar when he returns to first-team training - with forward keen to leave over concerns

Erik ten Hag will hold talks with wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo when he returns to first team training. Ronaldo has told Manchester United that he wishes to leave this summer should they receive a suitable offer amid his concerns that the club is not moving forward quickly enough. The 37-year-old 'still...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

A dynamic young left-back with the desire to attack... and statistically superior to Luke Shaw! Tyrell Malacia could be the perfect signing for Manchester United this summer, but who is the £13m star hoping to restore the Red Devils to their glory days?

Feyenoord star Tyrell Malacia is set to become Erik ten Hag's first signing with the player set to complete a medical after Manchester United agreed a £12.9million deal for the player. The 22-year-old was on a list of targets Erik ten Hag submitted to the Red Devils after agreeing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England are among the favourites to win the Women's Euro 2022 but even getting through Group A will pose its challenges as they face star players Nicole Billa and Caroline Graham Hansen... with either Spain or Germany likely to be next if they do

England head into the ever-approaching Women's Euro 2022 among the favourites to win the tournament but even as early as the group stages there will be hurdles to overcome. In hosting the tournament for the second time in their history, England weren't required to qualify and were automatically placed into Group A, where they were joined by Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

British tennis is fined $1m over their ban of Russian athletes, leaving Wimbledon chiefs fuming... as Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries insists the organisers should be 'PRAISED' for condemning the invasion of Ukraine

Wimbledon’s row with the international tennis authorities over their ban on Russian players has escalated with the British game hit by an extraordinary series of fines totalling $1million. Sportsmail has learned that the WTA has secretly fined the Lawn Tennis Association and the All England Club £620,000 and £207,000...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Nagelsmann
Daily Mail

Nerveless Cameron Norrie urges the nation to get behind him after becoming the last British singles player standing at Wimbledon... as the country's No 1 admits 'shock' at reaching his first SW19 quarter-final

Cameron Norrie has urged the nation to get behind him after becoming the last Brit standing in the singles at Wimbledon. The ninth seed cruised into his first Grand Slam quarter-final with a clinical 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 victory over American Tommy Paul on Court 1. Norrie's win came after Heather...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari told him to 'stay out' and not change to quicker tyres, moaning he 'lost so much time' to his rivals before finishing FOURTH at Silverstone... as footage shows him in a tense exchange with team principal Mattia Binotto

Charles Leclerc felt that Ferrari's decision not to pit him and hand him quicker tyres 'lost so much time', as he slipped from first to fourth during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The Scuderia driver was spotted after the race in a heated exchange with team principal Mattia Binotto,...
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo And Ralf Rangnick Did Not Get Along At Manchester United - The Portuguese Had Many Concerns

According to a recent report, leaks from Manchester United's dressing room came to light following claims from Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave Old Trafford this summer. During the last 24 hours, shocking news arrived at Manchester United with a Ronaldo expressing how unhappy he currently is with the club and their lack of ambition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Sports Reporter
Daily Mail

Flamengo complete signing of Arturo Vidal ‘on 18-month deal’ as the former Juventus midfielder snubs Boca Juniors to join the Brazilian side on a free transfer from Inter Milan

Arturo Vidal has joined Brazilian giants Flamengo on a free transfer from Inter Milan after choosing to snub Boca Juniors in their attempts to sign him. Flamengo advanced talks to bring the Chilean midfielder to Brazil after Argentina's Boca Juniors attempted to hijack the deal. Vidal leaves Serie A side...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Piers Morgan SLAMS Virat Kohli for 'blowing mocking kisses' at Jonny Bairstow after his century for England at Edgbaston... as he points out that the former India captain hasn't hit an international hundred since November 2019

Piers Morgan has hit out at Virat Kohli for blowing a kiss at Jonny Bairstow when he was finally dismissed after making another brilliant hundred at Edgbaston on Sunday. Bairstow has had a summer to remember, scoring back-to-back hundreds against New Zealand, and he followed that up with an entertaining knock against India before he fell for 106, having been caught by Kohli off the bowling of Mohammed Shami.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Both Manchester clubs 'want to sign £35m Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry' with Pep Guardiola chasing the ex-Arsenal star as Raheem Sterling's possible replacement and Erik ten Hag desperate to rejuvenate his attack

Both Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry in a £35million deal this summer. The 26-year-old's contract at the Bundesliga champions expires in 2023, and the two parties are yet to agree new terms. And now, according to The Sun, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Free agent Jesse Lingard 'sees Everton as a last resort because of Toffees' financial worries'... with West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle interested as the ex-Man United attacker eyes next club ahead of World Cup season

Jesse Lingard will only join Everton as a last resort because he is wary of the club's financial predicament, according to a report. Toffees manager Frank Lampard wants to sign Lingard following the former England international's release by Manchester United, where he had spent his entire youth and senior career.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'warn wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo that he MUST travel on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia this week' after the striker's bombshell demand that the Red Devils let him leave this summer

Wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo has been told by Manchester United that he must attend the club's upcoming pre-season tour of Australia and Thailand, according to reports. The Portuguese star stunned Old Trafford on Saturday by telling the club he wants to leave, frustrated both by the lack of new signings and bewildered by the club's decision to appoint three managers in quick succession after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford insists Erik ten Hag's 'fresh ideas and tactics' will help Man United get off to a fast Premier League start after torrid campaign under Ralf Rangnick - as uncertainty looms over Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Marcus Rashford is targeting a fast start to Manchester United's Premier League campaign after Erik ten Hag completed his first week of pre-season training as the new Old Trafford boss. Rashford suffered his worst year in a United shirt last season, plagued by injuries and often relegated to the bench...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Carlo Ancelotti's selection headache: Luka Modric is in the form of his life, while Eduardo Camavinga was limited for minutes and now has £85m new boy Aurelien Tchouameni for company... so how will Real Madrid boss keep everyone happy next season?

Real Madrid could dominate European football for years to come after reinforcing their squad during the summer transfer window. Carlo Ancelotti - who secured the LaLiga and the Champions League title with Los Blancos last season - has signed a host of new players ahead of the 2022-2023 campaign. However,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Hakim Ziyech: AC Milan confident of striking deal for Chelsea winger

AC Milan are confident they will be able to finalise a deal to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech this summer, according to Sky in Italy. New contact has been made between the two clubs with Milan keen to make their first addition to this season's squad. Ziyech has been with...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Newcastle showing an interest in former Real Madrid star

Newcastle are showing an interest in Spanish attacking midfielder Isco after his contract at Real Madrid expired. Isco’s game time over the last few seasons has slowly declined, and the 30-year-old has now left Real Madrid following the expiration of his contract. The Spanish midfielder was a regular during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Who can afford to take Cristiano Ronaldo? Thomas Tuchel won't be fooled by a nostalgia trip signing, Bayern have Mane while Inter and Napoli are cash-strapped... he'll be locked in a loveless Man United marriage

That Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United isn't a huge surprise. Who wouldn't want to leave a club run as badly as they are?. However, the next bit of the equation is a bit trickier. Who will actually want him on wages of £15million a year? Even if United subsidise that, there aren't many clubs in the world that Ronaldo would consider acceptable who can afford a 37-year-old vanity project.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Onana... what's my name!?': Inter Milan announce the signing of former Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana by referencing Rihanna's hit song... as the Serie A giants continue to make waves in the transfer market after re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea

Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana by referencing Rihanna when unveiling the player on social media. Onana's contract at Ajax expired on Thursday, and Inter have wasted no time in announcing his arrival in Italy on a free transfer. They posted a tweet on Friday afternoon...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

458K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy