Germany's biggest newspaper BILD take a reporter OFF their coverage of Bayern Munich after discovering she is in a relationship with manager Julian Nagelsmann, after he separated from his wife after 15 years together

A sports reporter covering Bayern Munich for German publication BILD, has been taken off their coverage of the club after discovering she is in a relationship with manager Julian Nagelsmann.

As reported by the German publication themselves, they have released Lena Wurzenberger from reporting on the club 'with immediate effect'.

It comes after they reported earlier this month, that Nagelsmann had split up with his wife Verena, after 15 years together.

Another German outlet, Sport1, reported that a photo circulated in WhatsApp groups that showed Nagelsmann and his new partner together on vacation - on a yacht off Ibiza.

She has been forced to give up her job to avoid any conflict of interest between her private and professional life.

Not much is known about Wurzenberger, who hasn't posted on her Twitter account since 2018 and has her other social media profiles on private.

It's said Nagelsmann will be keen to keep their relationship private, as she is well known among Bayern players from her 'countless interviews' with them.

Nagelsmann, who turns 35 next month, has two children with Verena, a son and a daughter, and they have been married since 2018.

It's said that his relationship with Wurzenberger 'is serious' and that Bayern Munich were also informed about the duo pairing up.

More to follow...