Man Utd close in on £56m Frenkie de Jong transfer but midfielder ‘tells both clubs he doesn’t want to leave Barcelona’

By Kostas Lianos
 3 days ago

FRENKIE DE JONG has told both Barcelona and Manchester United that he wishes to stay at the Nou Camp, reports suggest.

United have reached an initial €65million (£56m) deal plus add-ons with Barca over De Jong, who is among new manager Erik ten Hag's top targets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyRdF_0gQmyfzg00
Frenkie de Jong has told Barcelona and Manchester United he doesn't want to leave Credit: Getty

According to Sport, however, the midfielder has informed both clubs that he is not keen on leaving Catalonia this summer.

The Netherlands international is reportedly unhappy with the Blaugrana's attempts to push him out and is determined to stay for another season.

The 25-year-old expressed his desire to continue with Barcelona last month as he described the Spanish giants as his "dream club".

De Jong previously told ESPN: "I prefer to stay with Barcelona.

"Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too.

"I’ve never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I’ve achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice."

Recent reports suggest that United and Barca have agreed on a deal worth a total of £74m, including add-ons.

The Catalans had been hoping to sell the Dutchman for a fee closer to €100m (£86.4m) in order to finance their summer spending.

Ten Hag has made strengthening his midfield a priority after the departure of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata.

The Dutchman has also been adamant on a reunion with De Jong following their successful time together at Ajax.

United are also eyeing Christian Eriksen who has become a free agent after his six-month deal with Brentford came to an end.

