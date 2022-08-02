ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Beyond Paradise: Death in Paradise spin-off cast, plot, and everything we know

By David Hollingsworth
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

Beyond Paradise is a new Death in Paradise spin-off series revolving around DI Humphrey Goodman, starring Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton.

Yes, it’s the first time that Death in Paradise has been given a spin-off show and fans are of course very excited!.

Kris Marshall was hugely popular during his time in the series as the bumbling but brilliant Humphrey.

The character was last seen finding love with Martha, played by Not Going Out star Sally Bretton.

There have been rumors ever since he left that Kris might one day return to play Humphrey, but no one was expecting a whole spin-off series!

Kris said: "I had the best time playing Humphrey out in Guadeloupe and whilst I was delighted that he got his happy ending with Martha, I always wanted to know what happened next.

"So it’s a joy to be putting his crumpled jacket back on and seeing how life has panned out for him back in the UK. Working with Sally is a dream, and I can’t wait to continue Humphrey and Martha’s story and solve a few seemingly impossible mysteries along the way."

Filming has now officially started and a host of new names have been added to the cast list.

Here's everything we know about Beyond Paradise. ..

Beyond Paradise release date

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AUAqv_0gQmyXsk00

Action! Beyond Paradise is filming now! (Image credit: BBC)

Beyond Paradise will be on BBC1 in the UK and BritBox in the US in 2023. Filming is now taking place in the South-West of England.

What’s the plot of the Death in Paradise spin-off?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4SWP_0gQmyXsk00

Martha and Humphrey found love on Saint Marie. (Image credit: BBC)

Well, Martha left Saint Marie, leaving Humphrey devastated. But Humphrey then returned to London and declared he'd move to be with her. And that appeared to be the end of the story.

However, in Beyond Paradise we find the pair living together in rural Britain. Martha is now his fiancee and Humphrey is hoping for a quieter life. He has a new DI job, but surprise surprise his new hometown has a very high murder rate!

Speaking to Digital Spy , Kris said that the show will be exactly what the fans will be hoping for, but that it will have its own "unique" feel. He explained that the show will: "follow on [from] Humphrey and Martha's storyline, from when he left Death in Paradise and Saint-Marie, and their rural life back in rural England, adding "Of course, being Humphrey, he's brilliant but you know... he's a slightly odd gentleman."

He continued: "I can't really say much about what happens, but what it is about the scripts that I really love, Tony Jordan's done a beautiful job on the two or three scripts I've seen. It's exactly what you hope for in terms of if you're a fan of Death in Paradise . Obviously, it's not in the Caribbean, but it's in its own paradise. It's got its own new twist on it.

"What's really lovely is everything about the new scripts are brand new, and yet they sort of remain... it's a juxtaposition really of having what you're used to and what we really love about Death in Paradise , but having a new spin on it. I think it's really unique and like a comfy blanket as well. I think it's going to be, I hope Death in Paradise fans are going to take to it straight away", he said.

Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures, Tim Key previously said: “We always knew there were more Humphrey Goodman tales to be told and with the brilliant Tony Jordan leading the writing team, bringing all the Death in Paradise spirit, humor and joy to this brand new, original series, we can’t wait to get started. While Humphrey is used to contending with fiendishly clever puzzles, the biggest challenge of all is navigating his private life and finding out what happens beyond the ‘happy ever after’. We’re delighted to be working with Kris and Sally again and creating a little bit of Paradise in the UK.”

Beyond Paradise cast

Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton star. Plus it's been revealed that also joining the cast are Zahra Ahmadi ( The Bay, Tracey Ullman’s Show, EastEnders ) as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn ( Big Boys, Derry Girls ) who will be playing PC Kelby Hartford and Felicity Montagu ( This Time with Alan Partridge, Landscapers, Vanity Fair ) playing office support civilian, Margo Martins.

When was Humphrey Goodman the lead detective in Death in Paradise?

Kris Marshall made his debut as Humphrey Goodman in Death in Paradise season 3 in the episode Death of a Detective , which was an especially sad episode for fans.  And he left the show during season 6 when he went to London to be with Martha. Ardal O'Hanlon then took over as the lead detective.

Will other Death in Paradise characters turn up in Beyond Paradise?

We don’t know at this stage, but it does open things up for possible crossovers.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not. We await one for this and of course Death in Paradise season 12 !

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

EastEnders airs twice as Sam Mitchell makes shocking new move

EastEnders spoilers follow from tonight's double episode (August 4), which is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer but hasn't yet aired on TV. EastEnders will air twice tonight (August 4) as Sam Mitchell is forced to face the consequences of her duplicitous actions. The BBC soap is broadcasting on...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Married at First Sight sexperts tease "bigger and better" reunion special

Married at First Sight intimacy expert Charlene Douglas has promised that the show's reunion special is going to be "bigger and better". The series' 2021 contestants are set to reunite for Married at First Sight: One Year On, airing later this year. Douglas said (via Daily Star): "It's going to...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracey Ullman
Person
Felicity Montagu
Person
Tony Jordan
Person
Kris Marshall
Person
Ardal O'hanlon
Person
Dylan Llewellyn
SheKnows

Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Virgin River confirms big change for season 5

Virgin River season 4 spoilers follow. Virgin River has confirmed it's getting a new showrunner for season 5. Following the release of season 4 last week, it has been revealed that Greek creator Patrick Sean Smith is coming on board to oversee the show, replacing Sue Tenney. Speaking to TVLine,...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other

Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean#Death In Paradise#Beyond Paradise#Future Plc#England#Bbc1#Britbox
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin's Hannah Dodd Talks Finale Time Jumps, 'Hard Job' Selling Illicit Romance

Click here to read the full article. The penultimate episode of Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic: The Origin ended with a bang — literally. Last week’s installment of the limited series found Corrine Foxworth sleeping with her uncle/secret half-brother Christopher, in a shocking twist that portrayer Hannah Dodd had already anticipated. “Having the context of Flowers in the Attic, I knew what was eventually going to happen between those two characters,” Dodd tells TVLine. “Producers said quite early on, ‘You’ve got a really hard job because you’ve got to try and make people want this to happen. And they’re going to be...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Popculture

Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Revealed Gibbs’ Complicated Back Story in Episode with His Mother-in-Law

A dozen years ago, NCIS gave everyone a huge helping of Gibbs’ conflicted past by introducing fans to his former mother-in-law, Joann Fielding. Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs was a complicated man, a Marine who is haunted by the deaths of his first wife, Shannon, and only child, daughter Kelly. Shannon witnessed a member of a drug cartel shoot and kill a Marine at Camp Pendleton. Mother and daughter were placed in protective custody, with an NCIS agent was keeping them safe. But a cartel member shot the agent as he was driving a car that also carried Shannon and Kelly. The car went out of control and Gibbs’ wife and daughter were killed in the crash. Gibbs blamed himself because his wife and daughter died while he was fighting in Operation Desert Storm. But, using his skills as a sniper, Gibbs avenged their death when he killed Pedro Hernandez and walked away. When Gibbs left NCIS last fall, he still felt conflicted over all of it.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Don Diamont Lets Us Crash a Wedding ‘Filled With Love, Laughter and Tears of Joy!’ — Plus, a New Love for Bill?

His photos and videos were the next best thing to being there. Bold & Beautiful leading man Don Diamont is no stranger to weddings. As Brad on The Young and the Restless and Bill on his current soap, he’s gotten married more than half a dozen times. But few and far between are the nuptials that were as special as the ones that he most recently attended.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mock the Week: Andy Parsons says panel show should be ‘put to bed’ after BBC cancellation

Mock the Week should be “put to bed” rather than moved to a new channel after being cancelled by the BBC, comedian Andy Parsons has said.On Tuesday (2 August), it was announced that the BBC had called time on the satirical panel show after 17 years and 21 series “in order to create room for new shows”.A producer for the show said that the team was “naturally hugely disappointed that Mock the Week is coming to an end”, adding: “[We] hope that we will be able to resurface somewhere some day in the future.”While creator Dan Petterson subsequently suggested...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Everything You Need to Know About ‘The Sandman,’ a Series Decades in the Making

If you’ve been around the geek side of the internet for any length of time, you’ve probably heard of The Sandman. A 1988 comic series written by British fantasy writer Neil Gaiman and drawn by a rotating crew of artists, The Sandman (and its many spin-offs) is a classic of the medium: a perennial “first comic” recommendations at libraries and comics shops, the recipient of numerous awards, and a showcase for Gaiman’s love of myth, stories about stories, and perky goths.The series has also been the subject of a legendarily troubled production history, however. The last two decades are littered...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale airs drug overdose story for Leyla Cavanagh

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired a drug overdose for Leyla Cavanagh. Thursday's (August 4) double bill saw things go from bad to worse for Leyla when Callum showed up to collect the drugs she was supposed to be hiding for him. The bag was nowhere to be found, so...
CELEBRITIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

148
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy