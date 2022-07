Ross Chastain has proven to be a decent road racer over his career and there's no reason to believe he won't be in the mix Sunday at Road America in Wisconsin. But it takes a fine line of patience and aggression to battle for race wins and Chastain has been trying hard to find that balance in his breakout season. Chastain has picked up a pair of Cup victories this season, his first with Trackhouse Racing, but he's rattled some cages among his rivals along the way.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO