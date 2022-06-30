ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Aston Villa Forward On Liverpool Links To Chelsea Striker

By Joe Dixon
LFCTransferRoom
Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool should not try and bring Chelsea striker Timo Werner to Anfield this summer.

Following the departure of Sadio Mane, the Reds signed Darwin Nunez for a club record fee to replace the Senegalese international.

However, multiple rumours over recent days have claimed that the Jurgen Klopp might be tempted to swoop for the Blues' out of favour attacker.

Speaking on Football Insider , Agbonlahor said: "I don’t think Timo Werner is an option for Liverpool.

"Yes, (Roberto) Firmino is not playing his best football and might leave but Timo Werner has shown at Chelsea he is short of confidence in front of goal.

Timo Werner in action against Liverpool

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"He reminds me a bit of Fernando Torres when he was at Chelsea and really struggled with the basics. He was such a good player at Liverpool but then a totally different player for Chelsea, it was like someone had taken his powers."

Werner has endured a tough spell in England since he signed from RB Leipzig in 2020. In his last two seasons for the London club, he has netted just 10 goals in 56 Premier League appearances.

However, his pace and work off the ball provide a constant outlet, and he is always a threat in behind the back line.

"I don’t think where Liverpool are, ahead of Chelsea in terms of squad quality, I don’t think they would want to sign a player who is not good enough for Chelsea," he said.

"I don’t see that happening and I think they dodged a bullet when they were first interested in him."

'I Can Easily See Liverpool' - Pundit On Chase For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham

Despite rumours that Liverpool's summer transfer business in terms of incomings is complete, they continue to be linked to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Liverpool have had a busy start to the transfer window with Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay coming in with Divock Origi, Sadio Mane, and Takumi Minamino leaving for pastures new.
Liverpool Football Club And The Jude Bellingham Conundrum

Life at Liverpool Football Club could not have been much rosier as to what it has been over the past seven years. In fact, this summer alone couldn’t offer the Anfield faithful much more good news to sing about, and Liverpool fans are readying themselves for another scintillating ride on the Jurgen Klopp rollercoaster.
