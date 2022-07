In this week’s EMEA neobank news, the U.K is set to get two new neobanks as both Ashman and Kroo are granted licenses. Ashman has been issued a banking license “with restrictions” by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA). It announced on its website that it intends to achieve full regulatory approval to take deposits and start lending towards the end of 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO