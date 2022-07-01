New Olympus and Panasonic cameras in September… including OM System OM-5?

UPDATE: It appears that the rumored OM System OM-5 will, in fact, use the same image sensor as seen in the OM-1.

We had previously speculated whether the OM System OM-5, which is expected to replace the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III , would feature a different sensor – possibly a higher resolution affair, leaving the stacked sensor in the OM System OM-1 to focus on speed.

However, according to a new report from 43 Rumors, it will possess the same 20.4MP image sensor.

"Via trusted sources I can now confirm the new OM-5 will feature the same OM-1 sensor," says the site , reiterating that an announcement is due in September with shipping in October.

…

ORIGINAL STORY (30 Jun 2022): The OM System OM-5 is one of two new cameras coming from Olympus and Panasonic in September, according to new reports, as the giants of Micro Four Thirds prepare their latest launches.

As you might imagine, the OM System OM-5 will likely be the successor to the brilliant Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III (which is so good that both I and my fellow DCW staffer Rod both bought one), in the same way that the recent OM System OM-1 succeeded the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III .

This would be the next stage in the change of nomenclature, following the rebranding from Olympus to the new OM System moniker. So, just as the OM-D E-M1 series became the OM-1, and the E-M5 looks set to become the OM-5, we can predict that the follow-up to the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV will be called the OM-10 – which, like the OM-1, would pay homage to one of the best film cameras .

"I am now 99.9% sure OM Digital will announce the new OM-5 in late September," reported the ever-reliable 43 Rumors. "I have been told the camera shipment will start in October already!"

While specs have yet to be teased, the manufacturer finds itself in an interesting position. Will the OM-1, with its 20.4MP / 120fps stacked sensor, remain a speed-focused professional flagship, with the OM-5 opting for less speed but more resolution – perhaps like the 25.2MP pixel count in the Panasonic GH6 ?

Speaking of the traditional Olympus partner-come-rival, 43 Rumors also reports that Panasonic will have an announcement of its own in the same September-October period – though whether it will be for a Micro Four Thirds or full-frame camera isn't yet clear.

"I have been told there will be a new 'Lumix' camera announcement in September/October," says the report . "But I am not sure if this will be an announcement for a new MFT camera or L-mount camera or both."

Either way, it looks like September is shaping up to be an exciting month!

