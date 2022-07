After a two year pandemic hiatus, the 14th Annual Main Street Parade is back in all its star spangled splendor. This well loved community tradition carries an extra level of significance this year, due not only to the length of time since it last took place, but also due to the special role established to honor essential workers. In lieu of a traditional parade grand master, all essential workers are to be highlighted, celebrated and considered leaders of the annual event as the community shares a collective ‘thank you’ for their continuous sacrifices over the course of the pandemic.

