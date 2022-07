It’s always a disappointment when one of your team leaves for pastures anew “in search of Champions League football or trophies” etc. We have just lost an established Brazilian international who gave his all in the blue shirt of Everton but ultimately, after he had helped secure Premiership status for the place he called “home”, he was lured to the white shirts of Tottenham Hotspurs. Frustrating as that is it’s “football”, we accept it might happen and the much-loved Richarlison will leave with the good wishes of most Evertonians.

