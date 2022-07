A man was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly shot a woman while she was pushing a baby in a stroller in New York City. Azsia Johnson, 20, was walking in Manhattan on Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street on June 29 when she was reportedly approached by her child’s father, 22-year-old Isaac Argro, and shot in the head execution-style around 8:30 p.m.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO