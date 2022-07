Apple TV+ show has released the teaser trailer for season 3 of Jason Momoa's See, confirming its final season. As described in the trailer, this upcoming series – made of eight episodes – will be 'The Final Chapter' and shows Baba Voss' (Momoa) newborn children "have the ability to see", and with this must come the dawn of a new beginning or "the first nation to harness sight will dominate the world," as Dave Bautista's Edo Voss states.

