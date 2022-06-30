ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurmont, MD

Thurmont Carnivals are community staple

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain or shine, the Thurmont carnivals are always a good time. June is an exciting month. You lose the brisk mornings, the temperature cranks up, and school is out for all of the kids. June is especially exciting in Thurmont, with not one, but two, carnivals coming to town,...

FOX 43

Gettysburg kicks off its Fourth of July celebration

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority and the Rotary Club of Gettysburg are hosting their annual 4th of July event at Gettysburg Recreation Park later Monday. The event starts at 3 p.m. and you're going to be able to find 19 food trucks, most of them local...
GETTYSBURG, PA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Jarrettsville, MD USA

I found this heart in a grove of birch trees on the edge of athletic fields near our home. Three days earlier our beloved 14 year old dog had suddenly died, and both my wife and I were heartbroken. He was everything you could hope for in a dog— loyal, loving, smart, funny, handsome. Anyway, as I walked around these fields thinking of all the happy times he had spent there, I saw something out of the corner of my eye hanging from a birch branch. I almost ignored it as I thought it was just an old Covid mask caught in a tree, but something told me to have a closer look, and then I realized it was a heart— a beautiful quilted heart. My wife and I are truly grateful to the kind stranger who placed the heart in that tree— it couldn’t have found us at a more opportune moment.
JARRETTSVILLE, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Thurmont, MD
Thurmont, MD
Government
Gettysburg Connection

Getting to know your yard’s microclimates

Microclimates are smaller areas with features that cause local conditions to deviate from the average. When I moved to Adams County and began a new gardening adventure, there was some information I wanted to know about what growing conditions to expect. There are several things that one can readily find out by searching the internet.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Local Nonprofit, Restaurant Chain Provide 600 Meals To Camp Airy After Dining Hall Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local organizations are stepping up to help after a major fire destroyed the dining hall of a popular summer camp Wednesday in Frederick County. Feed the Fridge, a local nonprofit, has teamed up with D.C.-based restaurant chain Medium Rare to deliver 600 meals to campers at Camp Airy in Thurmont. The meals include steak and grilled chicken with salad, along with a vegetarian option, the nonprofit said. The nonprofit stocks more than 10 community fridges around D.C. and Maryland with up to 100 free meals a day. Feed the Fridge was founded by Mark Bucher, and Medium Rare was co-founded...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Giant Food Expected to Open Later This Summer at Former ShopRite Location in the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd

Back in October we let you know that Giant Food signed on to open at the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton. The Landover-based grocery announced it signed a 20-year lease with MCB Real Estate for a 64,626-square-foot building to open a new grocery store location at the former ShopRite space at 12028 Cherry Hill Rd. ShopRite closed back in February of 2020 year and Aldi opened in the shopping center later that year in October. The grocery store is expected to open this summer, as construction has progressed and is now nearly complete.
CALVERTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Updated on Flip’d by IHOP in Downtown Silver Spring

In April 2021, we let you know that IHOP’s new concept, Flip’d by IHOP, would be taking over the old Asian Bistro Cafe location at 8537 Georgia Avenue between Panera and Red Lobster, according to the PetersonCos website. Asian Bistro Cafe closed about 6 years ago and the space has remained vacant ever since.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

Capital Beltway reopens in Silver Spring after protesters shut it down

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Protesters briefly shut down a portion of the Capital Beltway in the Silver Spring area. According to the Maryland State Highway Administration and the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the protesters blocked all lanes of the Inner Loop around 1 p.m. Monday near Exit 30 for Colesville Road/U.S. Route 29.
SILVER SPRING, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Longtime Harrisburg anchor Robb Hanrahan dies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Robb Hanrahan — a decade-long competitor and friend, and a one-time co-worker of some of the longest-tenured abc27 staff members — has died, according to CBS 21’s website. He was 60. The station did not disclose a cause of death. Hanrahan retired...
HARRISBURG, PA
Maryland Reporter

Maryland gives no voice to independent voters

This an updated version of a column that runs in the July issue of The Business Monthly covering Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Mail-in balloting is already underway for the July 19 primary and early voting in person begins Thursday, July 7. But for independent voters – called “unaffiliated” in state law – and members of third parties – people who choose not to register as a Democrat or Republican — there is not much reason to vote.
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Announces Plan To Reduce Gun Violence

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Anne Arundel County Department of Health announce the release of a strategic plan to reduce gun violence led by the county’s Gun Violence Intervention Team (GVIT). Using a structured public health approach, the plan identifies data-driven and evidence-based strategies that engage community members, law enforcement, mental and behavioral health agencies, and gun violence intervention organizations in collaborative advocacy, prevention and response initiatives.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WJLA

PHOTOS: Severe weather strikes in Montgomery County, Md.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Severe weather swept through parts of Montgomery County, Md. on Saturday, leaving some areas with damage and a myriad of cleanup, including downed trees and powerlines, according to first responders. Some severe weather reports were along Falls Road, between I-270 and Democracy Boulevard in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Fallen trees damage house in storm

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Storms came through the DMV Saturday, making themselves felt, in particular, in the area of Falls Road between I-270 and Democracy Boulevard in Rockville. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, these fallen trees caused power outages, a house fire, roads closed and people displaced.

