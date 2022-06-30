ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Zone-Tailed Hawk Spotted in Joshua Tree for First Time Ever

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The vulture-mimicking bird of prey is sometimes spotted in southern parts of the U.S., but has been gradually moving north in recent...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Florida Fisherman Photographs Alligator Trying to Take on a Bull Shark

An angler in Florida photographed a rare encounter between a bull shark and an alligator while fishing on the banks of the St. Lucie River over Memorial Day Weekend. David Zinn was fishing the St. Lucie with his stepfather when he hooked into something strong that Saturday afternoon. He figured it was a shark of some kind, and saw soon enough that it was a small bull shark. But when he tried to land the shark, reeling it up on the rocks close to shore, a five-foot alligator suddenly appeared out of the depths of the river, hunting for its next meal.
FLORIDA STATE
dailyphew.com

This Tiny Newborn Animal Has No Idea How Rare He Is

Ten extremely rare baby animals were just born to two different moms at a special center for them in upstate New York — and people are fawning over them even before they’ve opened their eyes. The babies are red wolf pups, born to Charlotte (red wolf F2121) and...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
City
Joshua Tree, CA
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Tampa Bay Times

Look out, Pasco: Here come giant African land snails

A gardener in Pasco County recently found a giant African land snail — or what Florida officials call “one of the most damaging snails in the world.”. The giant African land snail gobbles up plants and can carry a parasite known to give people meningitis, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
SFGate

'Where there's bodies, there's treasure': A hunt as Lake Mead shrinks

LAS VEGAS - They appeared to be just a couple of special-education teachers, freed up by Flag Day, out for a morning of bass fishing on Lake Mead. Matt Blanchard and Shawn Rosen had settled into their 18-foot motorboat, put beers on ice and waited their turn at the last functioning boat launch on this rapidly disappearing body of water. It wasn't until the old Bayliner was chugging away that Rosen mentioned an ulterior motive for their mid-June excursion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zone Tailed Hawk#Birds#South America#Cornell University
dailyphew.com

A Shark Desperately Approaches A Diver To Beg Him For Urgent Help

The shark is the world’s most intimidating marine species, regarded as the “King of the Ocean.”. This magnificent creature is not only stunningly beautiful, but also extremely deadly; it is the most feared predator in the ocean, even among people who do not live there. Although Hollywood has...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Herd Of Elk Running Along The Beach In Oregon Is An Incredible Sight To See

A herd of elk is making waves (no pun intended) across the internet after footage surfaced of them running through the surf on a beach in Oregon. The viral footage was captured by various folks along Cannon Beach, a spot on the northern coast, about an hour and half northwest of Portland. With some rather large waves at high tide, the elk were most likely trying to avoid getting swept up in the swells.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
pawmypets.com

World’s Biggest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Mesmerizing

Turtles are magnificent creatures. This one found by tourists on the coastline is the biggest sea turtle on the planet. This leatherback turtle emerged from the water and resting in the sand, just to return to the sea. These turtles are the largest of all types, and it is a...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

Mysterious human-like creature spotted at Texas zoo

A strange and mysterious human-like creature was spotted on recent security footage at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. “It looks like somebody in a costume and a headdress of some sort,” TODAY’s Carson Daly says.June 10, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
888M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy