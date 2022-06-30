ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Here's How This Crypto Winter Will Influence Crypto Community: Dogecoin Co-Founder

u.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"People begin to understand crypto" "Getting a more rational view of the space" Billy Markus, the IT engineer who founded Dogecoin as a parody on Bitcoin with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has taken to Twitter to comment on the current bear market in the crypto space and opined on how it...

u.today

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Longs Show up on Holiday Crypto Market, What It's About

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Here's How Bitcoin Family's investment Is Doing

The “Bitcoin Family” continues to buy Bitcoin on a daily basis, according to a report published by CNBC. However, its holdings are down more than $1 million since early November. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has lost more than 72% of its value since the Nov. 10 peak of...
MARKETS
u.today

Monero (XMR) "Eating Bitcoin's Lunch"; Here's What This Means

Unchallenged privacy of Monero (XMR) Australian crypto enthusiast John Foss, the author of The Monero Moon newsletter, shares statistical metrics to show how Monero (XMR) becomes increasingly popular for all types of money transfers. From gift cards to darknet: Monero (XMR) use in payments is on fire. Mr. Foss has...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3 Investment
u.today

18.8 Million Dogecoin Bought by Whale with 40 Million XRP

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
The Independent

Mystery hacker says 1 billion people exposed in ‘biggest hack in history’

A mystery hacker has claimed to have stolen a massive batch of data containing sensitive information on roughly a billion Chinese citizens, with cyber experts warning it may be one of the biggest breaches in history.The 23 terabyte (TB) cache was allegedly stolen from the Shanghai police department and was advertised on hacking forums in the country.The anonymous internet user, identifying themselves as “ChinaDan”, posted on Breach Forums last week offering to sell the data for 10 bitcoin, equivalent to about £165,000.“In 2022, the Shanghai National Police (SHGA) database was leaked. This database contains many TB of data and information...
PUBLIC SAFETY
u.today

Cardano Critic Makes U-Turn After Calling It "Ph.D. Graveyard," Praises Incoming Upgrades

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
u.today

Here's Key Feature That Cardano Receives After Vasil Hardfork

The Vasil hardfork that the Cardano community has been waiting for for the last few months should bring to the table more than some users might think. According to the CTO of dcspark, it was previously impossible to port a lot of ERC20 tokens on the network because of the missing functionality of the blockchain.
COMPUTERS
u.today

BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 4

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

BNB Beacon Chain Becomes Open Source: What Does This Mean for Businesses?

In late Q2, 2022, BNB Chain (formerly Binance Smart Chain), a programmatic blockchain developed by largest crypto ecosystem Binance has accomplished a major decentralization milestone. BNB Beacon Chain now opened for developers: More DEXes to come. As per a statement by BNB Chain representatives, BNB Beacon Chain, a backbone element...
ECONOMY
u.today

Crypto Investors In Singapore May Soon Be Restricted from Leverage Trading

Today, the senior minister and head of Singapore's Monetary Authority, in his response to a question from MPs regarding future restrictions on crypto trading platforms and high-risk assets, said that the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore) could impose restrictions on individuals' participation in the crypto market, as well as implement rules related to margin trading.
CURRENCIES
u.today

SHIB and DOGE Accepted by Uber Eats, BTC and ETH Signal Incoming Turnaround, Colombia to Use XRPL for Land Registry: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To keep you informed, U.Today has prepared the top four news stories from the past weekend. Shiba Inu, Dogecoin accepted for payment by food delivery company Uber Eats. Both the Shiba Inu and Dogecoin communities are celebrating a new use case for their beloved crypto adoption as Uber Eats, a well-known food delivery service, accepts meme coins as a means of payment via BitPay. According to a blog post by BitPay, since Uber Eats does not yet accept direct cryptocurrency payments, this method of payment is exclusive to BitPay gift cards and BitPay cards. In addition to this, Panini America, a company that specializes in sports collectibles, has announced the upcoming launch of its crypto wallet that will support cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu, Bitcoin and others in conjunction with BitPay. At the moment, SHIB is trading at $0.000010 and DOGE at $0.067, per CoinMarketCap.
ECONOMY
u.today

"Forever Grateful": BabyDoge Community Celebrating Anniversary of Musk Tweet

The official account of BabyDoge, one of the offshoots of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, expressed the community's gratitude to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Its borderline sycophantic tweet comes on the first anniversary of Musk's first (and only) mention of the copycat. A year ago, the centibillionaire changed the lyrics of Pinkfrog's...
BUSINESS
u.today

Ethereum's AUM Nearly Halved in June: Report

According to a report recently published by cryptocurrency analytics firm CryptoCompare, Ethereum investment products' assets under management collapsed 46.7% in June to $4.54 billion. For comparison, Bitcoin's AUM shrunk by roughly 33.6% over the same period of time. Ethereum recently recorded its worst quarter ever, plunging by a whopping 67%...
STOCKS
u.today

Bitcoin May Continue to Suffer, Says Ark Invest Analyst

Yassine Elmandjra, analyst at Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management, believes that risk assets such as Bitcoin may continue to suffer because of unfavorable macro conditions. In a recent Twitter thread, Elmandjra has not ruled out that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates despite looming recession fears. In such...
MARKETS
u.today

Charles Hoskinson: Cardano Is Open for Business

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
SMALL BUSINESS
u.today

Cardano's Vasil Upgrade Goes Live on Testnet

Cardano’s Vasil hard fork has been launched on the blockchain’s testnet, according to an announcement posted by lead developer Input Output on Sunday. The company says that the event has marked an “important next step” toward the implementation of the much-anticipated upgrade. Over the next four...
MARKETS
u.today

Solana (SOL) Down 20% in 7 Days, Hardest Hit Crypto Project in Top 10: CoinMarketCap

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy