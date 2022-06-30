ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Boulder metro area

By Stacker
 4 days ago

CBS Denver

Some Colorado municipalities forgo fireworks for drone shows

Aurora and Colorado Springs will put on their own traditional firework shows Monday. But many others, including Castle Pines and Parker, are nixing the fireworks and instead going with drone shows because fire danger is too high.In Parker, a 12-minute drone light show will all be done through GPD and satellite technology. The creators -- hire UAV pro -- use anywhere from 100 to 250 individual drones, and nd they spend weeks programming the drones to set up at different light points in the sky. Once all the light effects and timing is correct, then, it's showtime.Drone shows were...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Business confidence collapsing in Colorado as recession fears mount

Confidence among Colorado business leaders has plunged, with one in five now saying the U.S. economy has already entered a recession and nearly three in five expecting the downturn to arrive sometime next year, according to the latest Leeds Business Confidence Index from the University of Colorado Boulder. Economic expectations...
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

15 Best Malls In Denver & Nearby (Where to Shop, By a Local)

If you’re looking for the best malls in Denver, I’m a local whose got you covered!. Denver has a variety of shopping centers, and the best part is that they’re as unique and varied as Denver itself. As a Colorado mom, I’ve visited plenty of these shopping centers to buy clothes for kids who constantly keep growing! I’ll help you figure out which of the malls in Denver will best suit your needs.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

All aboard the Rocky Mountaineer — Colorado’s new luxury train

DENVER — Stacked layers of creamy white, apricot, lime and cocoa brown stone stretched like giant, multicolored taffy candy across the cliffs in front of me as we neared the state line dividing “Colorful” Colorado and “Life Elevated” Utah. This vivid rocky plateau was just one of many diverse landscapes I beheld while traveling aboard the new Rocky Mountaineer luxury passenger train last October.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Competing for resources, varying flows are expected of Colorado River Basin, draft water plan states

Colorado water leaders met on Thursday to discuss the recently released draft for the 2023 Colorado Water Plan, which outlines actions that aim to create a more water resilient state. The plan focuses on four “interconnected action areas,” including resiliency planning, thriving watersheds, robust agriculture and community. It describes 50...
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldenterprise.com

McWhinney faces tough questions about ‘social and economic heart’ of Baseline

As McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. prepares to build Center Street — a district that the company and Broomfield planners consider to be the “social and economic heart” of the Baseline mega-development — the developer is facing scrutiny from city leaders who appear a bit wary of a potential reduction of commercial space in favor of more homes.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Meet the Post Independent’s new city reporter

Cassandra Ballard is no stranger to the Roaring Fork Valley. She started her college journalism career at Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus before later transferring to Metro State University, where she graduated in 2018. She most recently was working as manager of the Denver Press Club and freelancing...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
denverite.com

Denver and other cities are suing Gov. Jared Polis over taxes and power

On Thursday, Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, Westminster and Commerce City filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis. Their argument: The state should butt out of these home-rule cities’ decisions on who to tax. In this case, the municipalities want to levy sales-and-use taxes on construction supplies used to build schools, something prohibited at the state level.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police seize 10,000+ pounds of illegal fireworks

Police in Denver seized an estimated 10,000+ pounds of fireworks over the weekend. The fireworks were being sold out of a residence in northwest Denver on Friday night. Police said the investigation is underway and didn't release any arrest information.All fireworks are illegal in the City and County of Denver. That includes possession of fireworks in addition to igniting the fireworks. RELATED: Fireworks are illegal in Denver, here's how to report them
9NEWS

Independence Day Parade marches through streets of Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — One of Colorado's largest annual parades returned for Independence Day. The Greeley Stampede's Independence Day Parade was held Monday morning, marching north along Greeley's 10th Avenue, starting next to the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) campus at 19th Street and ending on 5th Street beyond Lincoln Park.
GREELEY, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

‘Let freedom ring’: Thousands gather for Erie fireworks

Light rain and ominous cloud cover wasn’t enough to deter the crowd of patriotic revelers Sunday at Erie Community Park. Even before the rooftop fireworks show started at 9:30 p.m., the sun setting over Longs Peak cast a rainbow to the east. Music, food trucks and a recent $7...
ERIE, CO

