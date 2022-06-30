ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

City offices to be closed Monday, trash pickup pushed back a day

By ADAMS NEWS
b969fm.com
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s offices will...

b969fm.com

b969fm.com

CTN’s new garage ready for action

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Community Transportation Network (CTN) is ready to open the doors on a new era. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the organization’s new satellite garage, the Memmer Family Garage, is scheduled for 4 p.m. on July 12 at 3401 S. Maplecrest Rd. in New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, IN
b969fm.com

Milling, paving work could impact traffic on State Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – As part of the City of Fort Wayne’s northeast quadrant resurfacing package, crews will be working along sections of State Boulevard beginning Tuesday, July 5. State Boulevard from Florida Drive to North Anthony Boulevard will be impacted from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m....
FORT WAYNE, IN
b969fm.com

New group of CASA volunteers to be sworn in

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Allen County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Honorable Judge Lori K. Morgan will hold a Swearing-In Ceremony on Friday, July 1, 2022 adding 4 new advocates to their volunteer-based program. The newest class of CASA volunteers recently completed a six week/30 hour...
FORT WAYNE, IN
b969fm.com

Man in custody following Huffman Street standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a man is in custody after a standoff Thursday morning. Officials say it began as a domestic disturbance. A woman called 911 saying that she didn’t want the subject around her and that he was erratic and in possession of knives and scissors.
FORT WAYNE, IN

