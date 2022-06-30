City offices to be closed Monday, trash pickup pushed back a day

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Community Transportation Network (CTN) is ready to open the doors on a new era. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the organization’s new satellite garage, the Memmer Family Garage, is scheduled for 4 p.m. on July 12 at 3401 S. Maplecrest Rd. in New Haven.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – As part of the City of Fort Wayne’s northeast quadrant resurfacing package, crews will be working along sections of State Boulevard beginning Tuesday, July 5. State Boulevard from Florida Drive to North Anthony Boulevard will be impacted from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m....
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Allen County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Honorable Judge Lori K. Morgan will hold a Swearing-In Ceremony on Friday, July 1, 2022 adding 4 new advocates to their volunteer-based program. The newest class of CASA volunteers recently completed a six week/30 hour...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a man is in custody after a standoff Thursday morning. Officials say it began as a domestic disturbance. A woman called 911 saying that she didn’t want the subject around her and that he was erratic and in possession of knives and scissors.
