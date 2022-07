Samsung and Google have been acting like long-lost brothers who haven't seen each other in years and are now back in each other's lives. Samsung and Google have collaborated on a website that you can find right here. The website displays the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and while the focus is on Samsung's hardware, it is also on Google's software. As the website says, "Every moment, every laugh, and every victory can be shared using your favorite Google apps."

