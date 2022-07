TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa SPCA and Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is asking for volunteers and donations after helping in a massive breeder surrender earlier this week. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office asked for help after investigating a case in Ada where 75 living large dogs were found on a property, the Tulsa SPCA said. There were also carcasses found on the property.

