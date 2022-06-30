ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Meet the marine biologist whose video pulling a straw from a sea turtle’s nostril sparked a global movement

By Rikki Loftus
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OdfPF_0gQmeQhn00

A marine biologist whose shocking video of a sea turtle having a plastic straw removed from its nostril sparked a global movement to have the single-use items banned is grabbing worldwide attention again for her work to save the endangered species.

Passionate about marine life ever since her father bought her a pair of goggles, aged two, on a Greek holiday, after seeing life beneath the waves for the first time, Christine Figgener, 38, was entranced.

Now working with her husband, Andre Castillo MacCarthy, 37, where they live in Gandoca-Manzanillo, Costa Rica , they protect nesting sea turtles and their eggs, as well as studying their migratory behaviour at sea, so they can better understand their biology and, hopefully, prevent them from dying out.

She said: “These are beautiful animals who are up against a lot just to survive. We are working to protect the sea turtles as they now face extinction.”

Christine, who is originally from Cologne, Germany , certainly knows how to galvanise support.

In 2015, a YouTube clip of her removing a plastic straw from a turtle’s nostril not only went viral, with over 100 million views, but also triggered a worldwide campaign to outlaw plastic straws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJ95L_0gQmeQhn00

She said: “We found the turtle during a research trip in Costa Rica and initially thought the straw was a parasite worm.

“When we realised what it actually was we were horrified, because this just shows the negative impact single-use plastic is having on our marine life.

“After removing the straw, we disinfected the air passageway with iodine and kept the turtle for observation before releasing him back into the wild.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9wpW_0gQmeQhn00

She added: “The bleeding stopped pretty much immediately after the removal of the straw and when we released him, he swam happily away.”

While Christine had hoped to raise awareness, she was taken aback by the intensity of the global response.

She said: “I never expected it to go as far as it did. We were so shocked with what we had seen that I had uploaded it to raise awareness. It’s still surreal to think about, but I’m glad the video has made a positive impact.”

The leatherback turtles seem like something out of a fairy-tale or from mythology and weigh between 300 to 700kg.

Christine Figgener

She added: “The problem isn’t just plastic straws though, it’s all single-use plastic. A staggering 52 per cent of sea turtles have ingested plastic, which can cause real harm to them.

“I’m a big advocate for sustainability to protect our oceans and it’s part of the work that we do as conservationists.”

Even without the threat of plastic pollution, turtles have to struggle to survive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uS4ji_0gQmeQhn00

According to Christine, only about one in 1,000 baby sea turtles makes it to adulthood and even then they risk becoming the bycatch of fishermen, or getting poached for their eggs, meat, and shells.

Growing up in a landlocked place, Christine’s passion for sea life may seem strange.

But she explains: “My parents were ocean lovers and we spent a lot of our vacations at the beach.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YlVbk_0gQmeQhn00

She added: “One of my first memories was when I was around two years old. We had gone to Greece and were at the Mediterranean Sea. I was really scared of the water and didn’t like getting it in my eyes, so my dad bought me a pair of goggles.

“I distinctly remember the moment I put my head under the water with goggles for the first time and was just blown away. I thought it was so cool.”

After that, Christine’s love of marine life took off.

Me and my team of local research assistants patrol nesting beaches every night, rain or shine, to protect nesting females and their eggs from poachers.

Christine Figgener

She said: “In kindergarten, I proudly told everyone that I wanted to be an ocean explorer and, growing up, I did a lot of water sports. I started off with a local swim team before wind surfing and snorkelling.

“I was obsessed with humpback whales and, while every other teenage girl was putting up posters of boybands in their room, I was photocopying conservation articles about humpback whales.”

Christine was 13 when she had her first insight into working with marine animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MLBv4_0gQmeQhn00

She said: “I got an internship at a local aquarium where they had sea lions and dolphins. By that point, it was pretty clear where my career was heading.”

Christine studied biology at university before obtaining a masters degree in ecology.

She said: “During my masters, I got the chance to go to Costa Rica for several months as a research assistant to work on a leatherback turtle project.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LR4M6_0gQmeQhn00

She added: “That was really the moment when I fell in love with sea turtles.”

She will never forget the first time she saw a leatherback turtle making its way along a beach to lay eggs.

She said: “It’s indescribable. They’re the biggest of all sea turtle species. They seem like something out of a fairy-tale or from mythology and weigh between 300 to 700kg.”

There are a number of factors that can harm the sea turtle population including poaching, pollution, rising sea levels and oil spills.

Christine Figgener

She added: “They’re just gorgeous and I remember sitting on the beach with an incredible night sky above me, jungle on one side, ocean on the other, watching this ancient creature build its nest and lay its eggs before disappearing into the dark waters again.

“I remember thinking, ‘I need to make sure they keep existing on our planet.’”

Now, 16 years on from that first night, Christine is still fighting this cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UE7kl_0gQmeQhn00

She said: “There are a number of factors that can harm the sea turtle population including poaching, pollution, rising sea levels and oil spills.

“Me and my team of local research assistants patrol nesting beaches every night, rain or shine, to protect nesting females and their eggs from poachers.

“We also relocate the nests to safer spots, so they have a chance of incubating full-term and not getting eroded, as we have problems with rising sea levels on our beach.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cvrIm_0gQmeQhn00

Since 2019, Christine has received help through Milkywire, an environmental impact platform which assists small organisations to get funds.

She said: “The platform works in a way so that people can support environmentalists monthly, like a subscription, and in return I put out content for them, so they can see what I’m working on and where the money is going.

“It’s become vital in order for us to keep our work going.”

The more aware we become about the negative impact of plastic, the healthier our marine life will be.

Christine Figgener

She added: “Often we don’t know how we’re going to pay for the following year’s work, so the people who support me through Milkywire have given us some financial stability.

“I’m able to get local assistants and much-needed equipment and tools to keep nesting sea turtles and their babies safe and to learn more about their behaviour out at sea.”

Now, Christine is hopeful that her team’s hard work will mean generations of sea turtles will continue to roam our oceans for years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFCf5_0gQmeQhn00

She said: “I’ve dedicated my life to saving these precious animals and will do everything in my power to keep them from extinction.

“The more aware we become about the negative impact of plastic, the healthier our marine life will be and I just hope I can get that message across.”

Nina Siemiatkowski, CEO and founder of environmental impact platform Milkywire, sees the importance of work like Christina’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDGIz_0gQmeQhn00

She said: “Locally rooted impact organisations, like Christine’s in Costa Rica, are essential in the fight to tackle our environmental crisis. However, what these organisations so often lack is funding and visibility.

“Unlike large charities that can rely on more stable funding, invest in employees, and take greater risks in their impact strategy, locally rooted impact organisations permanently live hand-to-mouth.

“I set up Milkywire to provide a solution to this problem, connecting people across the world who are keen to protect our environment with organisations doing just that. Bridging this gap is essential to allow impacters to dedicate more of their time engaging in the impactful work that truly makes a difference.”

  • For more information, visit: www.milkywire.com

Comments / 5

Related
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Florida Fisherman Photographs Alligator Trying to Take on a Bull Shark

An angler in Florida photographed a rare encounter between a bull shark and an alligator while fishing on the banks of the St. Lucie River over Memorial Day Weekend. David Zinn was fishing the St. Lucie with his stepfather when he hooked into something strong that Saturday afternoon. He figured it was a shark of some kind, and saw soon enough that it was a small bull shark. But when he tried to land the shark, reeling it up on the rocks close to shore, a five-foot alligator suddenly appeared out of the depths of the river, hunting for its next meal.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#Marine Animals#Marine Biologist#Plastic Pollution#Sea Life
dailyphew.com

A Shark Desperately Approaches A Diver To Beg Him For Urgent Help

The shark is the world’s most intimidating marine species, regarded as the “King of the Ocean.”. This magnificent creature is not only stunningly beautiful, but also extremely deadly; it is the most feared predator in the ocean, even among people who do not live there. Although Hollywood has...
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

World’s Biggest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Mesmerizing

Turtles are magnificent creatures. This one found by tourists on the coastline is the biggest sea turtle on the planet. This leatherback turtle emerged from the water and resting in the sand, just to return to the sea. These turtles are the largest of all types, and it is a...
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

This Tiny Newborn Animal Has No Idea How Rare He Is

Ten extremely rare baby animals were just born to two different moms at a special center for them in upstate New York — and people are fawning over them even before they’ve opened their eyes. The babies are red wolf pups, born to Charlotte (red wolf F2121) and...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Pulse-Pounding Video Shows Feral Pigs Attacking People…And It’s Terrifying

These things will MESS YOU UP. Wild pigs, or feral hogs, reproduce at an insane rate and destroy everything in their path. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “feral hogs cause more than $1.5 billion in damages (every year) to property, agricultural interests (crops and livestock), native wildlife and ecosystems as well as cultural and historic resources.”
ANIMALS
AOL Corp

661 pounds, 13 feet long and a mouth 'the size of a banana': The largest freshwater fish ever caught

A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little about. The fisherman, 42, caught the 661-pound fish — which measured about 13 feet in length — near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river. The research group believes it was healthy when released and expects it to survive.
WILDLIFE
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

An 18,000 Year Old Dog Has Been Found In Siberian Permafrost

Strange prehistoric dog is creating scientists to scratch their heads after being recovered from the depths of Siberia’s permafrost. The puppy, believed to be just 2 months old when it passed away, was called “Dogor” which means “Friend” in the Yakut language spoken in the location. It was discovered in the vicinity of the Indigirka River in Siberia, north-east of Yakutsk, and has actually lately been examined at the Swedish Centre for Paleogenetic (CPG).
PETS
dailyphew.com

Pregnant Cow Kneels In Slaughterhouse Begging To Be Let Live

Without a doubt, all living species, including those that have long been regarded food for humans, have a right to life. Without excluding any species, there are numerous examples that demonstrate, particularly to nonbelievers, that animals have feelings and deserve to survive. The story of a pregnant cow that knelt...
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

726K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy