ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Hilarie Burton shares emotional abortion story following Roe v Wade reversal

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFIvK_0gQmeLXO00

Hilarie Burton has opened up about her abortion journey following the overturning of Roe v Wade in the US .

In a new post on Instagram, the 39-year-old actor revealed how she could “only” have her daughter because of her abortion.

“This is my child,” Burton captioned a photo of her daughter. “My beloved. My daughter. It is no secret I struggled with infertility. Losing multiple pregnancies before her was traumatic.

“But female bodies are all different and unpredictable. Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it healthy enough to carry future pregnancies.”

“It doesn’t matter if you use the term D&C,” she added, referencing the dilation and curettage procedure, a method used during early abortion. “The official word on the hospital paperwork is abortion. That’s what it was. You know what would have made that painful day even worse? If abortion had been illegal, and law enforcement inspected my body to make sure I hadn’t caused my own miscarriage.”

Speaking of Roe v Wade , Burton said: “[It] protected my rights as a woman to have miscarriages without scrutiny.

“The Supreme Court just said it’s okay for states to look at you as a murder suspect in that situation. Your miscarriage will make you a murder suspect. I can’t say this clearly enough or shout it loud enough.

“I only have my daughter because of my abortion,” Burton concluded. “So f*** you very much to the Supreme Court. And f*** you to the ignorant right-wing extremists who want my daughter to have fewer rights than what I was born with.”

On Friday (24 June), the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe .

Since the Roe v Wade ruling became public, a number of celebrities like Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Billie Eilish, and Billie Joe Armstrong have also condemned the decision.

Comments / 6

Corsair 4
3d ago

This type of “abortion“ is not what led to such resistance to indescriminate abortion. Using it as birth control is

Reply
5
Related
Us Weekly

Ireland Baldwin Was Raped and Had an Abortion, Shares Personal Stories After Supreme Court Ruling: ‘I Want Other Women to Feel Supported’

Speaking her truth. Ireland Baldwin shared her personal experiences with rape and abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. The model, 26, said in a TikTok video on Sunday, June 26, it was not anyone's "responsibility" to share their traumas with the world, but she wanted to open up to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
OK! Magazine

Paul Walker's Daughter Reveals She Ended A Pregnancy In 2020 As Celebrities Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

As celebrities flood social media with protests against the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is sharing her own story with the world. "Today marks a huge setback in history — a profound injustice to women across the United States," she wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.""I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion," she explained, calling it a "very private and...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Billie Joe Armstrong
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Hilarie Burton
Person
Billie Eilish
SheKnows

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s 15-Year-Old Liam Identifies as Trans, According to Dad

Click here to read the full article. During a weekend screening of his latest film, My Fake Boyfriend, Dean McDermott gave a sweet shoutout to his kids in the audience — and revealed one reason why he loves the new movie — on an Instagram story posted by his oldest son, Jack. “The thing I love about this movie is I got to share it with my 15-year-old who identifies as trans and my gay son,” McDermott said proudly, to a round of applause. “I love that they get a safe space to come and watch this.” This is the first time...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

‘Today’ Show Weatherman Al Roker, 67, And Wife Deborah Roberts, 61, Share ‘Proud’ Moment For Their Special Needs Son, Nick, 19, Who’s Graduated High School

TODAY co-host Al Roker, 67, is experiencing a proud family milestone: his son Nick, 19, just graduated from a private special needs school in New York City. The prostate cancer survivor was all smiles in an Instagram post commemorating the grad, which serves as a bonus reminder for people to get in and get their screenings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Roe V Wade#The Supreme Court
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Reportedly Called Harry & Gave Him the Nudge to Acknowledge William's 40th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. It’s pretty clear that Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t doing much talking these days, but there’s someone who is trying their best to bring the brothers together. Kate Middleton has reportedly been working behind the scenes in hopes that she can get the dialogue flowing in the smallest of ways. A royal insider believes that the Duchess of Cambridge is the only one who understands that there is “a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again,” per Us Weekly. “She can sense that despite everything that has happened,”...
WORLD
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

726K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy