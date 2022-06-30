Putin warns Russia will ‘respond’ if Nato develop military infrastructures in Finland and Sweden

Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia will respond if Nato sets up military infrastructure in Finland and Sweden .

The Russian president, however, suggested that his nation does not have the same “problems” with the two countries as they do with Ukraine and said they can join “whatever they want”.

“They only must clearly understand that there were no threats to them before,” Mr Putin said.

“Now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in a mirror manner.”

