Abortion-rights protestors clash with driver in downtown Duluth

 4 days ago
The Duluth Police Department says an abortion-rights protestor could be charged after some in the crowd clashed with a motorist in downtown Duluth during a march Monday evening.

According to the Duluth Police Department, the incident unfolded when a woman, driving with her 6-month-old baby in the car, unintentionally intersected with protestors.

The protest, which began around 5:30 p.m., drew a crowd of 400 to 500 people, police said.

In a Facebook post, Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said the crowd initially gathered on sidewalks, but marchers later took the streets and marched on 6th Ave. West, east on Superior Street and up 1st Ave. East.

"We did not anticipate the permit-less march in the streets, and we did not have the appropriate resources to properly secure the route," Tusken wrote.

According to police, the driver considered reversing course when she first encountered the protestors, but decided to continue.

Investigators say video shows people surrounding the woman, hanging on to, or on top of, the vehicle.

At one point, police said, the woman accelerated down the street when she had a narrow opening without people immediately in front of the vehicle. Moments later, a walking stick appears to strike the vehicle, causing damage to the windshield. After breaking out of the crowd, the driver immediately pulled over and reported the incident to police.

"The driver was emotional and reported being fearful for her safety and that of her child," police stated.

On Tuesday, police said no citations would be issued to the driver as investigators concluded she was on the roadway legally, while the protestors entered the streets illegally.

The person responsible for damaging the vehicle's windshield, who police say admitted to doing so, could face charges for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

"We support First Amendment activity and at the same time, we need people to do so safely by following all laws and staying on sidewalks or gathering in public or private spaces that are less dangerous than city streets," Tusken stated. "We ask people attending these rallies to consider the finite police resources available and the importance that our officers are standing ready to respond to emergencies in a timely manner for the people in our community."

