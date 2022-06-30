ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jonesboro metro area

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

Kait 8

Bath & Body Works returning to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than two years after a tornado destroyed its Jonesboro store, Bath & Body Works is returning. The new store will be located in Caraway Plaza, between Petco and Rack Room Shoes. According to signs on the building’s front, the store is set to open in...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Farmers plead for rain amid dry spell

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple areas across northeast Arkansas are dealing with a drought, and with no significant rain in the forecast, it could get worse. Dry fields and wilted crops are what most farmers are dealing with. The National Weather Service says counties such as Baxter, Fulton, Izard,...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

July 4th: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Sadly, we find ourselves back in a hot and dry pattern this week. It seems like we just can’t muster up a good rainfall. While there are some small chances for isolated storms, no...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hit and run on Caraway Road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews are responding to a crash that shut down a lane on Caraway Road. The crash happened Saturday, July 2, around 3:15 pm near the intersection of Nettleton Avenue and Caraway Road. A Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant confirmed four vehicles were involved in the crash,...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Dangerous sinkhole on the Spring River near High Falls

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose warns of a deadly danger at a popular Northeast Arkansas vacation spot on the Spring River near High Falls. According to a report from Kait8 news, the infamous sinkhole near Hardy took the life of 39-year-old Malissa Summit back in 2020. Chief Rose said it’s...
HARDY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Hammerhead worm sightings on the rise, experts say not to worry

Yes, they’re weird. They’re invasive. And if you go about it the wrong way, your efforts to rid your lawn of them will only multiply your woes. But the hammerhead worm — a blanket term for a complex of species known among scientists as planarians, or terrestrial flatworms — isn’t here to hurt you, although it may pose a threat to native worm species.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Arkansas nursing home battles COVID-19 outbreak

MARION, Ark. — A nursing home in Marion, Ark., is battling a COVID-19 outbreak. Willowbend Healthcare and Rehabilitation holds 112 residents. FOX13 learned that a COVID threat inside the building resulted in some staff and residents testing positive for the virus. As COVID case data continues to show both...
Kait 8

Lane on Red Wolf Boulevard back open following crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro crews have left the scene of a crash on Red Wolf Boulevard by the Arkansas State University Campus. The crash could be seen from our weather camera on top of Centennial Bank Stadium and showed the crash just south of Aggie Road. According to the...
JONESBORO, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Anglers can catch unlimited numbers of Big Lake fish starting July 1

MANILA – Licensed anglers have the opportunity to fish without catch limits on Big Lake, situated within the Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge, beginning Friday, July 1, as federal plans to renovate the refuge begin in earnest this week. This emergency action by Big Lake NWR and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, which manages the lake’s fish for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is effective through Sept. 30.
MANILA, AR
actionnews5.com

Man steals company semi-truck to rob Marion bank, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arkansas man has been arrested in Memphis one week after robbing a bank in Marion, Ark., using a stolen company vehicle, police say. Using cooperation and information from witnesses and citizens, police were able to identify Brandon McGruder, 24, as the suspect responsible for the robbery.
MEMPHIS, TN
swark.today

Chris Jones Set to Embark on the Next Leg of his Walk A Mile Tour

Little Rock, AR – Throughout July, Chris Jones will continue on his quest to walk a mile with Arkansans in each of the state’s 75 counties.. Jones’ Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour travels next to Chicot, Crittenden and Craighead Counties. The tour encourages neighbors to walk side-by-side engaged in compassionate and thoughtful discussion about current events and the issues impacting Arkansans. During the tour, Jones will walk a mile alongside fellow Arkansans, sharing his vision to unlock the promise of Arkansas, while listening to learn about the issues they face.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way interstate crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police said a Blytheville man died when his vehicle crashed into two other vehicles while traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 7:48 p.m. Thursday, June 30, on Interstate 55 near the 28-mile marker.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Emergency crews on scene of a rollover crash

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews responding to a rollover crash south of Blytheville. Sometime after 2:00 p.m. police were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 61 south of Blytheville. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said four people were in the car when it crashed. One person has...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
actionnews5.com

Expert shares concerns over hammerhead worm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a worm that looks like it came from a sci-fi movie. Hammerhead worms have been spotted in Greene County, Arkansas. Vic Ford Senior, Associate Vice President of Agriculture and Natural Resources for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, joined Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about more about what makes this species so dangerous and the environmental impacts it could pose.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - With the Fourth of July right around the corner, law enforcement warns of a deadly danger at a popular Northeast Arkansas vacation spot. The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of 39-year-old Malissa Summit back in 2020. Hardy...
HARDY, AR
Kait 8

Community in shock following late-night bomb scare

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is on edge following a late-night discovery, with some saying it could have been worse. On Thursday, June 30, the intersection of Highway 141 and 358 in Greene County was closed off after two pipe bombs were discovered in a stolen truck. The...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Stretching thin: How far can $50 get you for a holiday cookout?

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence Day weekend is upon us, which means many people will be cooking out, but with prices rising, how much will that cost?. Inflation, supply chain issues, and the war in Ukraine are raising costs across the country. Times such as the current holiday weekend involve...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Police officer involved in a car crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A police officer was transported to an emergency room following a car crash. According to Hardy Police Chief, Scott Rose, a Hardy Officer was involved in a wreck on the Hardy 63 bypass on Saturday, July 2. Sunday, July 3, Rose confirmed the officer involved was Jeremiah...
HARDY, AR

