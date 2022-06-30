Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jonesboro metro area

Little Rock, AR – Throughout July, Chris Jones will continue on his quest to walk a mile with Arkansans in each of the state’s 75 counties.. Jones’ Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour travels next to Chicot, Crittenden and Craighead Counties. The tour encourages neighbors to walk side-by-side engaged in compassionate and thoughtful discussion about current events and the issues impacting Arkansans. During the tour, Jones will walk a mile alongside fellow Arkansans, sharing his vision to unlock the promise of Arkansas, while listening to learn about the issues they face.

