SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect has been arrested by the Savannah Police Department in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Friday. Alex Eric Duncan, 21, was identified as a suspect in the Meadows Avenue shooting that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Samuel Bryant IV. Duncan has been booked into the Chatham County jail on the charge of murder.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO