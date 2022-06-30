ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Coroner IDs woman killed in Green Township crash

By Fox 19 Digital Staff
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

The Hamilton County Coroner has identified a woman killed in a Green Township crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 6300 block of Muddy Creek Road.

A single car crashed into a pole, resulting in a fire that fully engulfed the car with the driver still trapped inside, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

According to the coroner’s office, 59-year-old Penny Christman was killed.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Enquirer Media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coroner IDs woman killed in Green Township crash

