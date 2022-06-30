Child found safe after search in Quaboag River
WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Responders searched by land, air, and boat along the Quaboag River in Warren after receiving a call of a juvenile in distress Wednesday afternoon.Chicopee neighborhood meeting discusses second truck stop proposal
According to the Warren Fire Department, around 3:50 p.m. they were informed the child had floated down the river. Search plans were initiated by the Police. Main Street and South Street served as a Unified Command Post. Searches began by land, air, and boat from the center of Warren to the Palmer Town Line.
In case a technical water rescue was required in the river, the Fire District 7 Dive/Swift Water Rescue Team was requested as a precaution. Additional information was received that juvenile had left the water and made it to a nearby home.
The police went to this home and confirmed the individual was out of the water and safe. There were no injuries.
K-9 Murray, Warren Police, West Brookfield Police Department, West Brookfield Fire Department, Palmer Fire Department, Massachusetts Fire District 7, Dive/Swift Water Rescue Team, Massachusetts Fire District 7, Communications Team Members of the CEMLEC Drone Unit, Massachusetts State Police- K9, Ground Units, Air Wing, Massachusetts Environmental Police all assisted in this search.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0