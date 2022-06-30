ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Radio station in Canada has been playing Rage Against the Machine song on loop for over 24 hours

By Emily Mikkelsen, Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cc4w_0gQmVvY300

( WGHP ) — Regular listeners of Vancouver’s KISS-FM radio station were treated to something a little different when they tuned in on Wednesday morning. And Wednesday afternoon. And Wednesday night. And Thursday morning.

KISS-FM 104.9 began playing Rage Against the Machine’s fiery protest anthem “Killing In the Name” around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning following layoffs at the station, according to Rolling Stone . The song was still playing on loop as of Thursday morning.

‘Best Americana Performance’: Grammys announce new categories

At least three DJs will no longer be working at the station, The Vancouver Sun reported. Two of the laid-off morning show DJs, Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu, released a statement on Twitter :

“KISS is changing and unfortunately we were informed that we won’t be part of this new chapter,” they wrote, in part. “Although this comes with mixed emotions, we want to express one overwhelming feeling: gratitude. We are so incredibly thankful for everyone who shared their mornings with us and invited us into their lives through the radio and our podcast. We’ve never taken you for granted.”

Rolling Stone said that listeners who tuned into the station reported hearing the song stop only for listeners to make requests for the song once again, although some Twitter users report that their requests to change the song were denied. Other times, the song paused for listeners to imitate portions of the track that are normally censored.

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello has since become aware of the station’s playlist, retweeting a fan who shared the news on social media.

“It’s beautiful,” the fan wrote.

Rage Against the Machine slams SCOTUS abortion ruling, donates $475K to abortion rights groups

It’s unclear who is behind the Rage-loop at Vancouver’s KISS-FM, but at least a few Twitter users believe it to be a publicity stunt — perhaps signaling a format change — and not a direct response to the layoffs.

“Killing in the Name” was released in 1992 on Rage Against the Machine’s self-titled debut album. It went triple platinum, with Rolling Stone naming it one of the greatest metal albums of all time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Two dead after car hits people, fireworks stand

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — According to a Tweet from the DC Police Department, a car hit several people, and a fireworks stand. According to DC RealTime News, two people are dead after a car drove into people and a fireworks stand in DC. The accident happened at Minnesota Ave. Northeast & Nannie Halen Burroughs […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sidhu
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Kevin Lim
WDVM 25

Police search for June 26 shooting suspect

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect for a June 26 assault with a dangerous weapon in the 200 block of V St., Northwest. At around 2 a.m., police responded to a call of a shooting. When they arrived at the area, they found no victim […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Demonstrators shut down inner loop of I-495 in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The inner loop of I-495 near exit 30A/Route 29 was closed as of 12:25 p.m. due to police activity, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. There is a traffic camera at that location of the interstate, but it was disabled. Prior to it going dark, at least […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WDVM 25

Fallen trees damage house in storm

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Storms came through the DMV Saturday, making themselves felt, in particular, in the area of Falls Road between I-270 and Democracy Boulevard in Rockville. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, these fallen trees caused power outages, a house fire, roads closed and people displaced.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rage Against The Machine#Washington Dc#Canada#Radio Station#Mixed Emotions#Rolling Stone#The Vancouver Sun
WDVM 25

Teenager charged in triple shooting

STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — A 17-year-old was charged for a triple shooting that took place on N. Fillmore Avenue on June 11. Police found that at least one of the victims in the triple shooting was targeted. They have found the car that was involved in the shooting. One woman who had been […]
STERLING, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
WDVM 25

Shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is on the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Va. According to a tweet from FCPD, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Buckman Rd. in Alexandria. One person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

Tips for helping sensitive ears cope with Fourth of July firework blasts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the Fourth of July approaches, many places in the Tri-State area are preparing their firework shows. While fireworks are an American tradition to celebrate Independence Day, some with sensitive ears, such as pets or veterans, can experience high anxiety during the blasts. To help with this anxiety, 13 News has […]
LIFESTYLE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy