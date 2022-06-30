ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Deane Center's free outdoor concert series kicks off next week

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWellsboro, Pa. — The Williamsport-based Gabe Stillman Band will kick off the Deane Center’s Free Outdoor Concert Series by performing impromptu selections of original American roots music gems and carefully chosen covers. The event at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 8 will be held on the outdoor...

NorthcentralPA.com

Artist to display Amazon-inspired art works

Wellsboro, Pa. — The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is happy to announce the opening of an exhibit of paintings by Russell Richard inspired by his trip to the Amazon, as well as some objects that he gathered in his travels. Titled “Journey Through the Amazon Rainforest,” this exhibit will be on display in the Atrium Gallery from July 8-31. Russell Richard will give a presentation about his journey on...
WELLSBORO, PA
Newswatch 16

Independence Day celebration in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — It was a beautiful night for one Independence Day celebration in our area. The city of Hazleton Recreation Department hosted the event at City View Park in Hazleton. Folks were there for the entertainment, games, and food trucks. All of the entertainment led up to a...
HAZLETON, PA
Pottsville Republican Herald

Mr. Anthracite competition returns to Pottsville July 9

As pastor of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hegins and St. James Lutheran Church in Pitman, Warren Egebo is a man of the cloth. As a contestant in 14 bodybuilding shows in five states, he is also a man of the crunch.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Campers cooling off at Ricketts Glen State Park

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Pa. — All packed up and ready to go, folks from far and wide headed to the beach at Lake Jean tucked inside Ricketts Glen State Park to cool off this holiday weekend. Newswatch 16 found campers who said this setting was much more favorable to the...
HOBBIES
mountainhomemag.com

The Girl Detective Who Haunts Potter County

Summertime, and the reading was easy (even in the steamy Nebraska heat) for a ten-year-old girl sprawled across an old armchair in the cool of her home’s unfinished basement. I’d recently received a treasure trove of books handed down by my paternal aunts. They were mostly Nancy Drew mysteries, but also some featuring a less well-known, but equally spunky, girl detective—Judy Bolton. All summer I shadowed these adventurous girls as they solved mysteries and righted wrongs. How thrilled I’d have been to learn that one day I’d live only an hour’s drive from where Margaret Sutton, author of the Judy Bolton books, grew up, basing the fictional town of Farringdon on her true girlhood home of Coudersport. Little did I know that one day I’d follow clues provided by her many enthusiastic fans to places, houses, and objects, hoping to further flesh out not only the girl-sleuth, but also her creator, Margaret Sutton (neé Rachel Beebe).
POTTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local truck driver comes agonizingly close to qualifying for national competition

Pocono Manor, Pa. — Having completed the final part of the competition at Pennsylvania’s American Trucking Association Championship, South Williamsport resident Bill Giles Jr. got out of his truck and found himself in a position he didn’t expect to be: first place. “If you’re a competitor, this is no different than being on the football field or the wrestling mat,” Giles explained. "When you’re out there, you’re there to win. While I was competing, I was fine. It was when I got done, and they...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Annual Independence Day charity event in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A July charity event kicked off its second year on Saturday morning thanks to a local family giving back. It’s the Paul and Lisa DeAngelo annual Independence Day charity event held at City View Park in Hazleton. Live music, an exotic car show, a silent auction featuring signed sports memorabilia, food […]
HAZLETON, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 20, 2022 through June 26, 2022 there were 118 calls for service, and they responded to four motor vehicle accidents. The police also reported the following arrests. A male, 19 years old from Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody...
OWEGO, NY
WBRE

‘NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic’ being built in northeast PA

FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local animal sanctuary is building the first animal care facility of its kind in northeastern Pennsylvania. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary near Dalton is spearheading on-site construction of the “NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic”. The goal is to increase access to quality veterinary care for animals at Indraloka and those at 35 […]
DALTON, PA
Lancaster Farming

Fourth-Generation Keyfarm Family Adds Direct-Market Beef

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — When Francis and Grace Keister started raising dairy cattle, then beef cattle, in the early 1940s, they probably couldn’t have imagined the legacy that they were fostering. Now known as Keyfarm, the 450-acre beef farm includes three cattle barns. It averages 700 head each year,...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

30-mile detour begins Tuesday for Potter County bridge replacement

Coudersport, Pa. — A 30-mile detour begins Tuesday, July 5 in Potter County as a PennDOT crew starts a bridge replacement project on Route 144. The bridge spans Ives Hollow Run in the village of Carter Camp. The 28-foot bridge dates from 1934 and carries an average of 281 vehicles each day. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. As work begins on July 5, the...
POTTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bloomsburg University nursing students earn perfect exam scores

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A class of 13 nursing students managed to score a 100 percent first-time pass rate for this year's National Certification Exam. The students, specializing in anesthesia, are the second group from Bloomsburg to achieve a 100 percent first-time pass rate. The group also has a 100 percent employment rate. The national first-time pass rate for the certification exam is 85.2 percent. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Man rescued from rocks on the river

On June 22, at approximately 7:16 a.m., the Village of Owego Police were dispatched to Front Street at Church Street on the Riverwalk to aid Owego EMS for a male that fell on the river rocks and into the river. While en-route, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office dispatch advised that the male was still in the water.
OWEGO, NY
WBRE

Spotted lanternflies found in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—There’s something hopping and flying around yards throughout northeastern Pennsylvania. Those insects are the invasive spotted lanternfly. A Luzerne County man found hundreds of them in his backyard and reached out to Eyewitness News for help. Mark Margavage owns a home in Edwardsville, a property filled with a backyard of fruit-bearing bushes […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Veterans React to the Moving Wall

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Veterans and visitors went to the Moving Wall to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the Vietnam War. People said it is important to honor those who fought to protect the nation. Vietnam War veteran Dan Delany was at the moving wall...
ELMIRA, NY

