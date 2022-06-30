Concerned New Bedford mom seeks public’s help locating her missing 12-year old son

A local police union has announced the sudden death of one of their own. Sergeant Andres Perez and Officer Cyndi Rodriguez made the following announcement Saturday afternoon. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Brother Juan Robles. Taken far too soon. Those who knew Juan was truly blessed. To say Juan was one of the nicest guys would be an understatement, Juan was genuine, loyal, hard-working, and kindhearted. Those of us who have had the pleasure of knowing Juan will surely miss him and the lighthearted personality that came with him. This is very hard to write as there is so much that could be said about Juan and the way he touched everyone he met. He was a special person with a big heart, someone who was always willing to do whatever was necessary for his brother or sister officer and the (Providence Police Department). Juan was all about his family and loved and cherished them. Let’s have a good show of support for the family, let them know we were all touched by Juan. We will surely miss you brother, rest in peace, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.”

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO