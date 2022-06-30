Police searching for person who allegedly blew up a homeowner's mailbox in Aurora Township

AURORA TOWNSHIP (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A young man who is believed to be behind an explosion of a mailbox in the western suburbs this week may not have counted on the one thing that could instantly point to him as a suspect.

Kane County Sheriff’s Police have put out a picture of the suspect. It was captured on the doorbell camera of the homeowner whose mailbox was blown up around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, in the 600 block of Gilbert Terrace in Aurora Township.

The suspect appears to be a boy in his late teens, in a baseball cap and t-shirt. Police said the suspect ran from the home just before the mailbox exploded. Kane County Sheriff’s Police ask that if anyone knows anything about the incident or who the suspect is to call them or put in a tip on the Kane County app.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram