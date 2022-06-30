ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jacquees Calls Out T-Pain For Accusing Him Of Monetizing His Viral Remixes

By @Djxo313
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2E8b_0gQmQGyf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cVyR_0gQmQGyf00

Source: @DJXO313 / Crystal O

Headkrack and Lore’l of The Morning Hustle We chopped it up with the self-proclaimed King Of R&B Jacquees ! In this clip Jacquees shares his favorite albums of all time and surprisingly calls out T-Pain for slowing down his bag!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Now one thing about Jacquees, he’s gonna make a remix! Back in 2019 he went viral for his “Que Mix” of Ella Mai ‘s hit single, “ Trippin ” but not everyone was happy about it! The singer felt like his rendition took away attention from the original hit and it looks like T-Pain had no problem backing her up on this.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

When the UK based artist  was asked about the remix controversy she said, “Boo’d Up” had five thousand remixes but when it comes to someone trying to monetize, then it becomes a different issue.” The song was eventually removed from Youtube.

RELATED: T-Pain Forgives Usher For Telling Him He “Kinda F*cked Up Music” As The 2 R&amp;B Icons Share Stage In Atlanta

Sounds like T-Pain name stays in the mix! Luckily Jacquees doesn’t seem to be bothered and says he’s still a big fan of the “rapper turnt singer.” Don’t miss our full interview with Jacquees! Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more exclusive content!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Hustle

Jacquees Talks New Album, Relationship Status, & More!

Headkrack and Lore’l of The Morning Hustle chop it up with the self proclaimed “King Of R&B,” Jacquees about his new album and more. RELATED: Morning Hustle Baecation” Flyway Contest PRESENTED BY JACQUEES & CASH MONEY RECORDS The 28-year-old singer is know for his viral moments like his infamous rendition of the Star Spangled Banner at […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
Person
Ella Mai
Person
Jacquees
Person
T Pain
Whiskey Riff

Tyler Hood’s “Five Miles Over The Limit” Proves He Needs To Be On Your Radar ASAP

I was scrolling through Instagram today when I saw that Western AF released a new video. I let the music play through my Airpods as I downed some potato chips during my lunch hour when I was struck with a very odd familiarity… this sounds like a mild Tyler Childers from Red Barn Radio. Now I’m in a deep dive. Tyler Hood was the winner of the 2021 Gems in the Rough competition, and it looks like you can find […] The post Tyler Hood’s “Five Miles Over The Limit” Proves He Needs To Be On Your Radar ASAP first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remixes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Justin Bieber’s grandmother Kathy caught up in fiery car crash, reports claim

Justin Bieber’s grandmother has reportedly been involved in a fiery, near-fatal car crash.According to reports by TMZ, Kathy Bieber’s convertible was hit while she was stopped in a street in Stratford, Ontario on Saturday (2 July).The accident was discussed on a local Facebook page about classic cars in the area, with a picture circulating showing smoke billowing from the red and white convertible.One commenter claimed that he was involved in the accident, along with Kathy, who he said was the owner of the car.The Facebook user claimed: “We were at a dead stop as a car was turning left...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Morning Hustle

AFAF: I Cheated Before Walking Down The Aisle!

Today on Asking For A Friend, Rebecca gave us a call after finding herself in a sticky situation. She says during a rough patch in her relationship, she “revenge cheated” with an ex because she suspected that her boyfriend was doing the same! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Come to find […]
TV & VIDEOS
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy