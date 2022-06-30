ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m so obsessed with charity shops I got my wedding dress and veil from one – people didn’t believe me when I told them

By Sarah Bull
The US Sun
 3 days ago
AS anyone planning a wedding knows, buying a dress can be one of the most expensive purchases involved.

But one charity shop obsessed woman found her dream gown and veil in a second hand store - and people couldn't believe it when she told them.

Yoga teacher Angie took to TikTok to show off the wedding dress and veil that she'd picked up for £195 from the charity shop Credit: TikTok / @tiwariyoga
The dress featured an intricate lace bustier and flowing skirt Credit: TikTok / @tiwariyoga
She got married in St Paul's Cathedral in London Credit: TikTok / @tiwariyoga

Yoga teacher Angie took to TikTok to show off her amazing find, as she wrote over a video of herself in her venue - St Paul's Cathedral in London: "POV: finding your wedding dress and veil at a charity shop for £195."

People were quick to praise her for the incredible bargain, as one wrote: "Your dress! I am SPEECHLESS! Omg."

Angie then returned to the social media site to reveal more details about the buy, as she wrote over another video: "When you're so obsessed with thrifting that you get your wedding dress and veil from a charity shop."

The strapless dress featured an intricate lace bustier top, flowing into a silky long skirt.

The veil, meanwhile, was gorgeous and cathedral length, with a lace edge which complemented the dress perfectly.

"A moment for the wedding dress and veil I found in a charity shop," she wrote over another clip which showed her ensemble in more detail.

"The dress had never been worn!"

"Omg it's incredible," one person commented on the video.

While another added: "You won't find beautiful fabrics, design, and stitching like it in a modern shop.

"Well done it's amazing."

"Omg what a great find," someone else wrote.

"Beautiful! it’s all about class and taste, not the label and how expensive it is," another comment read.

People were left "speechless" by her amazing bargain buy Credit: TikTok / @tiwariyoga

