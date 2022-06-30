Happy Birthday America schedule July 2-4

STAUNTON — Get ready for Staunton's July Fourth celebration with this list of activities for Happy Birthday America, to be held at Gypsy Hill Park.

This year, along with the parade and fireworks display, will feature performances by Wilson Fairchild and Grammy award winner and member of the Grand Ole Opry Rhonda Vincent and The Rage. The event will take place July 2 through 4.

The Happy Birthday America event, founded by The Statler Brothers, has been held in Staunton since 1970. The event has included a pageant, vesper service, parade, 5K and a Wilson Fairchild concert to close out the three day of festivities at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

In 2017, the America's Birthday Celebration Committee, the group that had previously held the Fourth of July events in the park, announced that it was closing down. That group turned over the organizing of the Staunton Fourth of July celebration to Wilson Fairchild's Wil and Langdon Reid — sons of Statlers Harold and Don Reid.

Happy Birthday America was rebooted in 2018 by Wil and Langdon Reid. The annual Fourth of July celebration at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton was started nearly 50 years ago by The Statler Brothers with the idea of celebrating our nation’s heritage with a free concert, parade and fireworks for the hometown folks.

July 3 and 4, all food vendors, retail vendors, children activities, games, tent and picnic tables will be located on the large parking lot adjacent to the football field and John Moxie baseball stadium.

Here is the schedule for the weekend:

Saturday, July 2

Happy Birthday America Pageant — Gypsy Hill Park Gymnasium — 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Entertainment and Vesper Service — John Moxie Stadium Baseball Field — 4 p.m. Free admission. Bring your own lawn chairs. Service begins at 6:30 p.m. Keynote speaker — Chaplain Col. Joel P. Jenkins Music by Heaven's Mountain Band Service concludes at 9:30 p.m. and all chairs must be removed



​Monday, July 4

6 a.m. ball field gates open to bring in lawn chairs.

​​​​News Leader Firecracker 5k Run/Walk — Hosted by News leader and Sole Focus Running 6:30 a.m. registration, 7:30 a.m. start at the Gypsy Hill Park Loop. Details and registration info to be announced.

Parade — Gypsy Hill Park Loop 10 a.m

Fourth of July "Parent-Child" Baseball Games — Youth baseball fields inside Gypsy Hill Park Loop Starts immediately after the parade concludes

​Stonewall Brigade Band Performance — Bandstand 2 p.m.

Entertainment/local artists — John Moxie Stadium Baseball Field Jack and Davis Reid — 2 to 3 p.m. Spencer Hatch and the Ol' Son Gang — 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.

Entertainment / Local Artists — John Moxie Stadium 1 to 7 p.m.

Welcome & Posting of Colors — John Moxie Stadium Baseball Field 7:15 p.m.

Feature Performance by Wilson Fairchild with special guests Rhonda Vincent and the Rage — John Moxie Stadium 7:30 p.m.

Veteran Salute / Retiring of Colors / Taps Approx. 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks — Gypsy Hill Park At conclusion of concert approximately 10 p.m.



For more information visit happybirthdayamerica.org .

More: Brands Flat shooter gets 12-year prison term after man shot two times during robbery

More: Staunton Pride: Shining moments from the community in recent history

More: Staunton Mall demolition week 14

Laura Peters is the trending topics reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Or a good feature? You can reach reporter Laura Peters (she/her) at lpeters@newsleader.com . Follow her @peterslaura . Subscribe to The News Leader at newsleader.com .

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Happy Birthday America schedule July 2-4