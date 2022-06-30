ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Happy Birthday America schedule July 2-4

By Laura Peters, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08uJFc_0gQmPSMM00

STAUNTON — Get ready for Staunton's July Fourth celebration with this list of activities for Happy Birthday America, to be held at Gypsy Hill Park.

This year, along with the parade and fireworks display, will feature performances by Wilson Fairchild and Grammy award winner and member of the Grand Ole Opry Rhonda Vincent and The Rage. The event will take place July 2 through 4.

The Happy Birthday America event, founded by The Statler Brothers, has been held in Staunton since 1970. The event has included a pageant, vesper service, parade, 5K and a Wilson Fairchild concert to close out the three day of festivities at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

In 2017, the America's Birthday Celebration Committee, the group that had previously held the Fourth of July events in the park, announced that it was closing down. That group turned over the organizing of the Staunton Fourth of July celebration to Wilson Fairchild's Wil and Langdon Reid — sons of Statlers Harold and Don Reid.

Happy Birthday America was rebooted in 2018 by Wil and Langdon Reid. The annual Fourth of July celebration at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton was started nearly 50 years ago by The Statler Brothers with the idea of celebrating our nation’s heritage with a free concert, parade and fireworks for the hometown folks.

July 3 and 4, all food vendors, retail vendors, children activities, games, tent and picnic tables will be located on the large parking lot adjacent to the football field and John Moxie baseball stadium.

Here is the schedule for the weekend:

Saturday, July 2

  • Happy Birthday America Pageant — Gypsy Hill Park Gymnasium — 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

  • Entertainment and Vesper Service — John Moxie Stadium Baseball Field — 4 p.m.
    • Free admission. Bring your own lawn chairs.
    • Service begins at 6:30 p.m.
    • Keynote speaker — Chaplain Col. Joel P. Jenkins
    • Music by Heaven's Mountain Band
    • Service concludes at 9:30 p.m. and all chairs must be removed

​Monday, July 4

  • 6 a.m. ball field gates open to bring in lawn chairs.
  • ​​​​News Leader Firecracker 5k Run/Walk — Hosted by News leader and Sole Focus Running
    • 6:30 a.m. registration, 7:30 a.m. start at the Gypsy Hill Park Loop.
    • Details and registration info to be announced.
  • Parade — Gypsy Hill Park Loop
    • 10 a.m
  • Fourth of July "Parent-Child" Baseball Games — Youth baseball fields inside Gypsy Hill Park Loop
    • Starts immediately after the parade concludes
  • ​Stonewall Brigade Band Performance — Bandstand
    • 2 p.m.
  • Entertainment/local artists — John Moxie Stadium Baseball Field
    • Jack and Davis Reid — 2 to 3 p.m.
    • Spencer Hatch and the Ol' Son Gang — 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Entertainment / Local Artists — John Moxie Stadium
    • 1 to 7 p.m.
  • Welcome & Posting of Colors — John Moxie Stadium Baseball Field
    • 7:15 p.m.
  • Feature Performance by Wilson Fairchild with special guests Rhonda Vincent and the Rage — John Moxie Stadium
    • 7:30 p.m.
  • Veteran Salute / Retiring of Colors / Taps
    • Approx. 9:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks — Gypsy Hill Park
    • At conclusion of concert approximately 10 p.m.

For more information visit happybirthdayamerica.org .

More: Brands Flat shooter gets 12-year prison term after man shot two times during robbery

More: Staunton Pride: Shining moments from the community in recent history

More: Staunton Mall demolition week 14

Laura Peters is the trending topics reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Or a good feature? You can reach reporter Laura Peters (she/her) at lpeters@newsleader.com . Follow her @peterslaura . Subscribe to The News Leader at newsleader.com .

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Happy Birthday America schedule July 2-4

Comments / 2

Related
WHSV

Locals welcome back “Happy Birthday America” celebrations

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - This morning the Happy Birthday America parade passed through Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton after a two-year hiatus. The parade is a tradition for many in the Queen City, spanning generations. It all started with the Statler Brothers in 1970. Since then, many families in the Valley have been coming to the celebration.
STAUNTON, VA
wsvaonline.com

Happy Birthday America returns to Staunton

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, plenty of people will be heading to Staunton to celebrate the Fourth of July because Happy Birthday America is back. Langdon Reid of the group Wilson-Fairchild told Jim Britt recently on Early Mornings that it was important to keep this event going after their parents, who were part of the Statler Brothers, began it in 1970.
STAUNTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Meet The Asia Bronte Band, an up-and-coming group from Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Members of The Asia Bronte Band sat down with WFXR’s Evan Johnson to talk about their group and involvement in the community. Band members Asia Sawyer and Lewis Stump joined WFXR News at 12 for an interview on Wednesday, July 7. The group discussed...
ROANOKE, VA
wina.com

List of July 4th Celebrations in Central Virginia

We’re serving up an extra dose of “fun for the fourth” while we celebrate Independence Day weekend during our ongoing Summer Celebration Series. Bring the entire family on Sunday, starting at 3pm, for an Independence Day Party with Yard Games, a Bar and More! We will have food trucks serving food including, It’s Poppin’ Time, Raclette on the Run, Popito’s and Farmacy! Plus, a spikeball tournament, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, and more! Click here to email Kevin and register!
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staunton, VA
lynchburgliving.com

“We Bought a Manor!”

A Family of 5 Brings Urban Homesteading to a Historic Rivermont Home. Jennifer Woofter opened the door of her circa 1907 Rivermont Avenue home in Lynchburg wearing red lipstick and a wisteria-colored linen dress she sewed herself, looking every bit the chic urban homesteader she appears to be on Instagram (@weboughtamanor).
timesvirginian.com

Lavender Festival is a must-see at least once

One can visit the Evergreen Lavender Farm in Appomattox County anytime from May to September, Thursday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. But the Evergreen Lavender Festival is an event that should be visited at least once in a lifetime. Gently rolling hills — not a bad hike...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Destination Vacation: Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WFXR) — Just thirty minutes from Roanoke, right by the Blue Ridge Mountains with views of the James River, the fun at Natural Bridge State Park is more than surface deep. “It is massive and it is beautiful,” said Kim Aument, who visited the park with...
NATURAL BRIDGE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Baseball Games#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#United States#Happy Birthday America#The Statler Brothers
Augusta Free Press

City of Staunton schedules modified for Fourth of July holiday

The schedules for City of Staunton offices and facilities will be modified in observance of the Fourth of July on Monday, July 4. Residential: Residential trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, July 4 will be collected on Wednesday, July 6. Downtown Central Business District (CBD): All CBD customers will...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Fireworks on the Riverfront, Salem Fair and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships Road Race kicks off at 6:30 a.m. It starts at the Botetourt Sports Complex today. The Road Race is a cycling race where participants start as a group at the same time and cover the same distance, but athletes won’t compete on both days. The race will last until 7:15 p.m.
SALEM, VA
Liberty News

Liberty University mourns the loss of luminary biblical scholar and Dean Emeritus Dr. Ed Hindson

Regarded as a servant of God, a biblical scholar, a faithful leader, and a guardian of Liberty University’s Christian mission, Dean Emeritus Dr. Ed Hindson, 77, died on Saturday, July 2. He leaves behind a rich legacy at Liberty, having helped to build the foundation for the school in its early years and instilling biblical truth in the hearts and minds of thousands of students, faculty, and staff during his 48 years of service to the university.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Professor's death mourned after 48 years at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday Liberty University announced the death of 77-year-old Ed Hindson, who served the university for 48 years. Hindson started teaching at Liberty in 1974 and died as Dean Emeritus at the John W Rawlings School of Divinity and a Distinguished Professor of Religion. The...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhonda Vincent
WSLS

Lynchburg man and living donor wife need your help during medical crisis

RUSTBURG, Va. – Communities across the nation can help this couple out. After a liver transplant procedure saved this Lynchburg man’s life, he is now facing emergency complications that put his life at risk, and medical expenses are piling up faster than ever. In 2017, Roger received a...
Augusta Free Press

Quick look at what’s going on in Staunton, Waynesboro for July 4

The Fourth of July is just days away as local residents and visitors begin their plans to enjoy fireworks, time with family and friends and some homemade, delicious food. As always, both Waynesboro and Staunton will be offering up some cool experiences, with the River City once again offering its belated Fourth of July celebration.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton woman starts petition to reinstate religious education in schools

STAUNTON — Twelve years ago, Becky Cox began volunteering for Weekly Religious Education classes. She helped walk students from Bessie Weller and Ware elementary schools to the classes. In 2014, Staunton School Board decided to halt WRE briefly and six years ago eliminated the program from Staunton Schools over...
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

Mother of lost Lynchburg child located

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The mother of a lost boy was located Saturday morning after Lynchburg Police received a call around 8 am this morning about a small child walking alone in the 2800 block of Linkhorne Road. LPD thanks the community for its help.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hundreds of employees affected by closure of KDC/One in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg location of a beauty/home care item manufacturer will be closed by the end of 2023, according to the company, affecting about 670 employees. KDC/One in Lynchburg will be shut down in phases in the next 18 months, according to Vice President Michael Salzillo, who...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

New Augusta County Courthouse: 35 years in the making

A new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona would be the final piece in a puzzle laid out by county leaders in 1987. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors in 1987 authorized a study to determine how much space was needed for county government, which was then based in Staunton, spread across scattered offices and locations downtown.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSET

670 people to lose jobs after Lynchburg plant announces closure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A beauty, personal care and home care solutions corporation is planning to shut down its plant in Lynchburg. A company representative at KDC/ONE confirmed that it is preparing to close its plant on Robins Road by the end of 2023. "KDC/ONE has been an important...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The News Leader

The News Leader

1K+
Followers
759
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy